Troops Kill Boko Haram Second-In-Command, 10 Fighters In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised a top Boko Haram leader identified as the second-in-command, alongside 10 other foot soldiers in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The terrorists were said to have neutralised in the Komala general area, a location under Konduga Local Government Area, during a night operation last Saturday around 11pm.

In a statement yesterday, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sanni Uba, said many weapons were also recovered during the operation.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have recorded another significant operational success with the neutralisation of a top Boko Haram/ISWAP leader, Abu Khalid, identified as the second-in-command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest, alongside 10 other terrorists during a night operation in Borno State.”

He said the incident occurred barely 24 hours after troops eliminated the notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Julaibib, who was operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle.

Sanni added, “Troops of Sector 1, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Operation DESERT SANITY, made contact with terrorists at the Komala general area of Konduga Local Government Area during night offensives at about 11:00 p.m. Abu Khalid was a key figure within the terrorist hierarchy, coordinating operations and logistics in the Sambisa axis.

“Following the successful engagement, troops recovered five AK-47 rifles, magazines, several bicycles, assorted logistics and food items, as well as huge medical consumables.”

Sanni added that no casualties were recorded among the troops during the operation.

“Troops’ morale remains high as clearance operations continue across the Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains, Timbuktu Triangle, and other known hideouts of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the North East region,” he added.

He further stated that the Joint Task Force (North East) reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the tempo of operations until all terrorist elements are neutralised and lasting peace and economic stability are restored to the region.

“The Military High Command commended the troops for their sacrifices and dedication in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities in the North East region, urging them to sustain the operational tempo,” the statement concluded.

The force said Julaibib, a top ISWAP commander operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, was killed during an encounter around Kimba, Damboa LGA of Borno State on 30 January 2026.

The troops further revealed that, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force, they neutralised three terrorists during an ambush between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno State.