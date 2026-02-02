Bandits Attack Niger Community Again, Burn Police Station, Church, Abduct Five

Bandits have again attacked Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, setting ablaze the divisional police station and a church, and abducting about five villagers in an early yesterday raid.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, saw the assailants overrun the Agwara Police Station and later burn part of the United Methodist Church in the community. This is the same area where about 300 pupils, students and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic School were abducted last year.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the bandits invaded the police station at about 3:40 a.m.

He explained that a police tactical team engaged the attackers but was eventually overpowered.

According to him, the bandits used suspected dynamite to set the police station on fire before moving to the church, where they burnt part of the building.

He added that the attackers later proceeded to other parts of the community and abducted about five persons, whose identities were yet to be ascertained.

An eyewitness said the bandits arrived the town around 2 a.m., parked their motorcycles a few kilometres away and trekked into the community.

He said they first attacked the police station, forcing the few officers on duty to flee before setting the facility on fire.

The eyewitness added that the attackers later moved from house to house, looting valuables and foodstuffs, before heading to the church, where they gathered benches, poured petrol on them and set the building ablaze.

It was gathered that a monthly vigil was ongoing at the church at the time of the attack, but worshippers reportedly fled after getting information about the bandits’ arrival.

Reverend Yakubu Yohanna of the church confirmed the attack, saying no life was lost as members escaped into hiding before the bandits reached the church.

“They came to the town and also visited our church. They didn’t meet anybody, but they burnt down the building and everything inside,” he said, adding that members were still returning to assess the damage.

Police said the situation was being monitored and further developments would be communicated in due course.

Agwara has witnessed repeated bandit attacks in recent times, including the abduction of students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, who were later released.