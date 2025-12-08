Fubara Hails RSU’s Academic Success, Pledges Reform In Education Sector 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has commended the Rivers State University (RSU) for its commitment towards academic excellence and grooming of leaders that will proffer practical solutions to developmental challenges.

The governor also assured that his administration will continue to provide the desired funding to enhance transformative reforms in the state’s education sector especially in the area of infrastructure, security and well-being of staff and students.

Fubara gave the commendation while speaking as visitor at the 37th and 38th combined convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He charged the university to always prioritize research and innovation to groom the needed manpower for society’s advancement, including the creation of suitable local technologies to enhance human security, economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The governor expressed gratitude to parents and guardians for their immense support, encouragement and sacrifices towards the successful academic studies of the graduands, and implored the celebrants to reciprocate the gesture by imbibing the virtues of hard work, honesty, integrity in their future endeavours.

He also urged the graduands to conform with global dynamics by applying the basic skills acquired in their various areas of discipline to promote creativity and self employment rather than seeking jobs that are mostly elusive.

The University visitor further urged the graduands to tap into the opportunities across various sectors of the economy of the State, where they can either find jobs or start their own business as young entrepreneurs.

“I am pleased to see these dreams realised

as 13,242 students from all parts of Nigeria receive graduate and postgraduate degrees, certificates, and diplomas.

“Indeed, we are proud of the remarkable growth of this university and its outstanding contributions to developing manpower in our state and the country,” he said.

Fubara described education as the most crucial investment, noting that no responsible government can afford to deprive its youths of the most essential tool they need to improve their lives.

He acknowledged the problems confronting the university, but noted that tackling the challenges within the State’s education system requires more than occasional interventions.

“Our commitment, therefore, is to go beyond limited measures and pursue lasting, transformative reforms to bolster the education system and achieve the intended outcomes,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the RSU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, thanked the governor for appointing him, and enumerated some achievements of his administration since March 7, 2025 to include providing hostel accommodation for 40,000 students and obtaining full National University Commission and professional accreditations for the various programmes of the university.

According to him, “We are graduating a total of thirteen thousand, two hundred and forty-two (13,242) students at this convocation ceremony, with ten thousand, six hundred and forty-eight (10,648) of them for first degrees and two thousand, five hundred and ninety-four (2,594) for postgraduate diplomas and degrees. One hundred and fifty-seven (157) of them obtained First Class; two thousand, five hundred and eighty-seven (2,587), Second Class (Upper Division); and six thousand, two hundred and seventy-five (6,275), Second Class (Lower Division).”

In his speech, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Hon. Okey Wali, SAN, noted the governor’s unwavering commitment to supporting and funding the university, stressing that it has effectively strengthened the university’s capacity.

He said that the Council unveiled a five-year strategic plan that focuses on research and commerce, ensuring research output transcends academic purposes and it is transformed into technology and products that advance national priorities.

The Pro-Chancellor declared that there will be no room for indiscipline, promising to address issues such as corruption, extortion, and sexual harassment to protect the university’s reputation and enforce accountability.

He highlighted the infrastructure deficit and security challenges at the satellite campuses, noting that these issues have forced the temporary relocation of some students to the main campus, while urgent steps are being taken to tackle the issues.

The Chancellor of the University, His Royal Highness, Justice, Dr. Sidi Bage Mohammad, said Rivers State University is one of the best-funded tertiary institution in Nigeria under Governor Fubara’s administration.

He called on the university, and all educational bodies to effectively embrace technology and artificial intelligence in an ever-evolving world.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to distinguished academics.

By: Taneh Beemene