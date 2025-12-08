FG Condemns Attempted Coup In Benin Republic …As ECOWAS Threatens Deployment Of Standby Force 

The Federal Government has condemned yesterday’s attempted coup in the Republic of Benin, describing it as a direct assault on democracy and the collective will of the Beninese people.

This is just as confusion and gunfire were reported in parts of Cotonou following an announcement by soldiers claiming to have removed President Patrice Talon from office.

In a statement by the spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria expressed concern over the incident and reaffirmed its solidarity with the neighbouring country.

“Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace,” the statement read.

The ministry commended the Beninese security forces for repelling the attempt.

“We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President,” it added.

Nigeria warned that unconstitutional changes of government pose a threat to regional stability and undermine democratic gains.

As a member of ECOWAS and the African Union, Nigeria urged other member states and international partners to condemn the development.

“We call on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and reaffirming our shared commitment to the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance,” it said.

The Federal Government of Nigeria also appealed for calm in Benin and called for political grievances to be resolved through lawful means.

“We urge all parties in the Republic of Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional and democratic means,” it stated.

The statement further assured Benin of Nigeria’s continued cooperation in promoting peace and stability in West Africa.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also condemned the attempted coup, pledging readiness to take necessary measures.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the regional bloc said, “ECOWAS Commission has received with consternation reports of an attempted military takeover in the Republic of Benin.

“ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.”

The commission urged respect for Benin’s constitutional order and commended the security forces for their efforts to restore calm.

“ECOWAS calls for the full respect of the Constitution of Benin and salutes the efforts of the government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control,” it said, warning that coup plotters would be held accountable.

“ECOWAS holds the leaders of the plot both individually and collectively responsible for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action,” it added.

The bloc also signalled readiness to intervene if necessary, stating, ”ECOWAS will support the government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the regional standby force, to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin.”

The attempted takeover was announced earlier yesterday on state television by a group identifying itself as the “Military Committee for Refoundation”, which declared President Patrice Talon removed from office. However, Talon’s office insisted he remained secure and that loyal forces were restoring order.

The French embassy reported gunfire near Camp Guezo, close to the president’s residence, urging its nationals to stay indoors.

The incident comes amid a wave of recent coups in the region, including in Niger, Burkina Faso, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Benin, once considered one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, has a history of coups and attempted coups.

Talon, 67, a former businessman known as the “Cotton King” of Cotonou, has governed since 2016. He is expected to step down in April 2026 at the end of his second and final term as allowed by the constitution.