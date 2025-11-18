Sports
“Rangers No More Chasing NPFL Title Ambition”
Enugu Rangers chief coach Ekenechikwu Ekeh has downplayed expectations of his side mounting a serious Nigerian Premier Football League title challenge this season despite recent victories, stressing that the team is still in a building phase.
Speaking to Tidesports source Ekeh said the squad remains young and was only recently assembled following a recruitment drive.
He insisted it is too early to consider the team among the title contenders, but noted that every player has the aim of being competitive in the league.
“This is a young team and we are still building,” Ekeh said.
“We have just finished recruiting players and putting the team together, so it is too early for anyone to decide if we are title contenders. But everyone in the team has the aim of being a contender in the NPFL.”
The win over Remo Stars, Ekeh added, was achieved in the absence of technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu, who has been unavailable for recent matches, including their last encounter against the defending champions.
Ekeh described the victory as a result of the players following instructions and executing the game plan effectively.
“I was sent on the field by our technical advisor, and by the special grace of God, I delivered,” he said.
“The instructions were given to them, and they executed them exactly on the field. They did what was required of them, and we achieved the result.”
Rangers secured the three points in Abeokuta through a 23rd-minute strike from Godwin Obaje, who finished a swift counter-attack following precise midfield distribution.
Remo Stars responded with a series of shots on goal before half-time but were unable to find an equaliser. Substitutions by both sides in the second half failed to alter the outcome, with Rangers holding firm to claim the victory.
The win lifted the Flying Antelopes to fifth place in the NPFL standings with 19 points from 12 matches. Ekeh’s side will next be hosted by Barau FC at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Monday.
Despite the impressive away result and a display of tactical discipline, Ekeh maintained that the focus remains on development and consistency rather than chasing immediate glory.
“We are happy with the result and the performance, but our main objective is building a strong team for the future,” he added.
Sports
New W.W. Whyte Tournament Focuses On Talent Discovery – Engr. Alabere
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative, Engr. Promise Alabere has reiterated that the New W.W. Whyte Secondary Football Tournament was to discover hidden players from the grassroots and groom them to stardom.
He stated that the his organisation is partnering with the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) for the football tournament, adding that in the first edition 32 players were discovered and NDDC, and his organisation are to fixing them into various clubs.
Engr. Alabere said this while briefing sports journalists last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, and expressed optimism that the second edition which have 22 secondary schools participating would be exciting and impressive.
” The essence of this tournament is to catch them young because in the 1980s and 1990s most of the players that played for NNPC, Sharks and other big clubs in the country were discovered through this competition.
” Even me I was a product of the W.W. Whyte tournament, as I started playing for the Nigerian Police football club when I was in class four. But this competition stopped about 20 years when two schools resort to bloody clash during one of their games.
According to him the second edition expanded to schools in six Local Government Areas, saying that it will be better than the previous in terms of organisation and others.
“We want to make this edition more exciting and beneficial to all participating schools because the first edition was on experiment but this edition is no longer an experiment” he stated.
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative,used the forum to advice all participating schools to conduct themselves in a good manner and adhere to rules of the competition.
He equally thanked NDDC for being its major sponsor of the tournament.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Hoopers Ready For NPBL Title Defence – Captain
Rivers Hoopers captain Victor Anthony Koko has said that his team is mentally ready for the challenge of retaining their Nigeria Premier Basketball League title when the 2025 season Final Four phase holds from November 21 – 23 in Port Harcourt, Tidesports source reports.
The Kings Men, who won back-to-back NPBL titles in 2023 and 2024 unbeaten, are chasing their seventh title.
They will be up against Lagos Legends, Gboko City Chiefs, and Nigeria Customs, as they hope to retain the title they won last year and also pick the ticket to next year’s Basketball Africa League.
Following the conclusion of the Final Eight earlier this month, the KingsMen have had time to fine-tune preparations ahead of their title defence at the Final Four, with the skipper stating that he and his teammates are fully prepared to retain the championship.
“This time around, everyone is ready; everyone is mentally ready. We understand what is at stake, so we need to go all out. And right now, with the level of energy I’ve seen from my team during practice, I don’t think we’re going to be a team that just wants to have fun [on the court]. We’re a championship-winning team, and we want to retain that championship,” he stressed.
Koko has won the league seven times in his career, and he is looking to help the Port Harcourt club reach its height.
“I want us to win the 2025 NPBL title. It’s on my mind, day and night: Hoopers Champions. And I’m assuring our fans that we’re not going to let them down. It’s happening here in Port Harcourt, and we’re going to make them proud.”
Sports
Barau Beat Rangers To Move Out Of Relegation Zone
Nigeria Premier Football League newcomers, Barau FC have zoomed out of the drop zone after they defeated Rangers International FC 2-0 on Sunday in a rescheduled tie played in Kano.
The Maliya Boys got their goals through Muhammed Umar and Joseph Kemin in the 26th and 76th minutes to record their third win of the season
They have moved to the 16th spot with 13 points from 12 games but the loss by the Flying Antelopes see them slid to the seventh spot with 19 points from 13 games.
The home win is no doubt a relief to Barau FC head coach, Ladan Bosso who has seen his job brought under scrutiny following the Maliya Boys impressive start to the season.
