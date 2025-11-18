“Rangers No More Chasing NPFL Title Ambition”

Enugu Rangers chief coach Ekenechikwu Ekeh has downplayed expectations of his side mounting a serious Nigerian Premier Football League title challenge this season despite recent victories, stressing that the team is still in a building phase.

Speaking to Tidesports source Ekeh said the squad remains young and was only recently assembled following a recruitment drive.

He insisted it is too early to consider the team among the title contenders, but noted that every player has the aim of being competitive in the league.

“This is a young team and we are still building,” Ekeh said.

“We have just finished recruiting players and putting the team together, so it is too early for anyone to decide if we are title contenders. But everyone in the team has the aim of being a contender in the NPFL.”

The win over Remo Stars, Ekeh added, was achieved in the absence of technical adviser Fidelis Ilechukwu, who has been unavailable for recent matches, including their last encounter against the defending champions.

Ekeh described the victory as a result of the players following instructions and executing the game plan effectively.

“I was sent on the field by our technical advisor, and by the special grace of God, I delivered,” he said.

“The instructions were given to them, and they executed them exactly on the field. They did what was required of them, and we achieved the result.”

Rangers secured the three points in Abeokuta through a 23rd-minute strike from Godwin Obaje, who finished a swift counter-attack following precise midfield distribution.

Remo Stars responded with a series of shots on goal before half-time but were unable to find an equaliser. Substitutions by both sides in the second half failed to alter the outcome, with Rangers holding firm to claim the victory.

The win lifted the Flying Antelopes to fifth place in the NPFL standings with 19 points from 12 matches. Ekeh’s side will next be hosted by Barau FC at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on Monday.

Despite the impressive away result and a display of tactical discipline, Ekeh maintained that the focus remains on development and consistency rather than chasing immediate glory.

“We are happy with the result and the performance, but our main objective is building a strong team for the future,” he added.