Insurance Beat Pillars In A Dramatic Way

Bendel Insurance staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Kano Pillars 3-2 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Sunday, moving off the foot of the Nigerian Premier Football League table and ending a run of four games without victory, Tidesports source reports.

The Benin-based side took an early lead in the 16th minute through Oke Kayode, who struck despite steady rainfall, before Rabiu Alli equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

Okorie Chimezie then put Kano Pillars ahead shortly before half-time, leaving Bendel Insurance trailing 2-1 at the break.

Bendel Insurance responded in the second half with renewed vigour. Dung Emmanuel restored parity with a powerful strike in the 74th minute, before John Jacob and Efe Ubiomo came on as substitutes to inject fresh energy.

The decisive moment arrived in the 83rd minute when a Pillars defender turned the ball into his net, handing the hosts a 3-2 lead which they held until full time.

The victory provided much-needed relief for coach Kennedy Boboye, who had been chasing his first win in four matches.

For Kano Pillars’ Mohammed Baba Ganaru, the defeat extended a poor run, leaving the side rooted to the bottom of the table with six points from 12 games.

The encounter highlighted the fine margins in the relegation scrap, with both sides having shown glimpses of quality but also frailties that left them in the bottom two before the weekend.

The Benin Arsenals leapfrogged to 17th place from 19th, level on points with Kun Khalifat, lifting them from a dire position in the relegation battle and giving the squad momentum ahead of their next fixture against Abia Warriors in Umuahia, while Kano Pillars will shift focus to their postponed matchday five clash with defending champions Remo Stars in Abeokuta on Wednesday.