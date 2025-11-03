Partnership ‘ll Boost Revenue Generation At KIDP

The Controller, Customs Area Command, Kaduna, Sa’ad Hassan, has said that partnering with the management of Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) and terminal operators would enhance and improve revenue generation and facilitate trade

Hassan stated this during a Familiarization Visit to the Kaduna Inland Dry Port and Skyblue Investment Bonded Terminal.

In a Statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Ridwan Yusuf, and made available to newsmen, Hassan stressed the need for teamwork, professionalism, and collaboration with stakeholders in line with the vision of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

He said effective cooperation between Customs and terminal operators would boost compliance, facilitate trade, and sustain revenue growth through operational synergy.

Earlier, Port Manager, KIDP, Alhaji Salami Razaq, lauded the comptroller’s visit and called for renewed efforts to revive cargo movement through the rail line to the terminal.

Razaq stressed the need for the training of Customs licensed agents on documentation procedures via the B’Odogwu platform, while lauding the Deputy Comptroller in charge of the terminal for his leadership role.

At the Skyblue Investment Bonded Terminal, the Managing Director, Alhaji Kabir Birchi, highlighted challenges facing the facility, including low cargo volume and increased bond value, which he said had affected competitiveness.

He expressed concern over the dominance of the Kaduna Inland Dry Port as the region’s only long-established multinational terminal.

The Comptroller was accompanied in the visit by the Director of Legal Services, Deputy Comptroller in charge of KIDP, Acting Deputy Comptroller of Excise, Acting Deputy Comptroller of Revenue, Assistant Comptroller of Valuation, Team Leaders from the Customs Intelligence Unit, and other senior officers.

By; Chinedu Wosu