Itakpe Train Derailment: No Casualty Recorded — NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Sunday said a train derailment incident which occurred on Saturday 1st November,2025 on the Warri-Itakpe railway in Agbor, Delta State, had no casualties.

In a statement, the NRC Managing Director, Dr Kayode Opeifa, said preliminary investigations indicated that the incident, which happened at about 7.30pm on Saturday, might have been caused by suspected track vandalism.

The derailment pulled out two of the seven coaches of the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) at Kilometer 212+8m, near Agbor.

“We are pleased to confirm that all passengers on board were safely evacuated to Agbor, and everyone has been fully accounted for. No casualties or injuries were recorded,” Opeifa said.

“Our recovery team, supported by security personnel, has been at the site since last night carrying out recovery operations.

“These efforts are progressing steadily and are expected to be completed soon,” he assured.

As a precautionary measure, Dr Opeifa said train services on the corridor would be temporarily suspended to enable a comprehensive security and safety audit of the track and related infrastructure.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this may cause our valued passengers and the general public. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is verified safe to do so,” the NRC boss said.

By; Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos