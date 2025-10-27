Business
Customs Launches Digital Vehicle Verification System To Tackle Smuggling
Business
NDDC Unveils Naval Facilities To Boost Region’s Security
Business
FG Fixes Uniform Prices for Housing Units Nationwide, Approves N12.5m For 3-bedroom Bungalow ……..Says Move To Enhance Affordability, Ensures Fairness
“The approved selling prices are as follows: One-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, N8.5 million; two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow: N11.5 million and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow, N12.5 million,” the statement added.
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated that priority in the allocation of the housing units would be given to low and middle-income earners, civil servants at all levels of government, employees in the organised private sector with verifiable sources of income, and Nigerians in the Diaspora who wish to own homes in the country.
The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, explained that several payment options have been provided to make the houses affordable and flexible. These include outright (full) payment, mortgage, rent-to-own scheme, and installment payment plans.
The ministry further announced that the sale of the completed housing units across the northern and southern regions will soon commence.
“Applications can be made through the Renewed Hope Housing online portal at www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.
The ministry, however, clarified that the approved prices apply strictly to the Renewed Hope Housing Estates which are funded through the ministry’s budgetary allocation, as against the Renewed Hope Cities in Karsana Abuja, Janguza Kano, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos which are being funded through a Public Private Partnership (PPP).
Business
“W’Bank To Invest $14bn In Agric Transformation
The World Bank plans to deploy as much as $14 bn to boost global agribusiness by 2030 through a new programme tagged AgriConnect, part of a broader effort to create jobs and drive inclusive growth in developing economies.
The initiative, announced during the World Bank Group–International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings under the theme “From Sectors to Systems: Building Job-Rich Economies at Scale”, is designed to help shift smallholder farming from subsistence to profit-driven enterprise. The lender says AgriConnect could generate millions of jobs while strengthening food systems and rural economies in low- and middle-income countries.
World Bank President, Ajay Banga, said the programme marks a major shift in the institution’s approach from financing isolated projects to building entire economic ecosystems that can deliver sustainable job creation.
“We’ve set a target to double our agribusiness commitments to $9bn annually by 2030, aiming to mobilise an additional $5bn,” Banga said at the launch event, AgriConnect: Farms, Firms, and Finance for Jobs.
“This is grounded in what we’ve tested in the field and in lessons borrowed from others. Steal shamelessly and share seamlessly; that is how we succeed together.”
According to the World Bank, family farms, including more than 500 million smallholders, produce about 80 per cent of the world’s food, yet many remain trapped in poverty without access to markets, finance, or modern technology.
The AgriConnect campaign calls on governments, private investors, and donor partners to pool resources to close these gaps and make agriculture a major engine of employment and growth.
The initiative would prioritise investments in infrastructure, digital technology, and policy reforms that help farmers increase productivity, integrate into value chains, and access financing. By doing so, the Bank hopes to strengthen food systems and reduce the risks of unemployment and hunger in rural areas.
Banga emphasised that the jobs agenda remains central to the World Bank’s mission of ending poverty on a liveable planet.
Beyond AgriConnect, the Annual Meetings featured broad discussions on how to build job-rich economies at scale, bringing together leaders from governments, civil society, and the private sector. The World Bank’s Development Committee, representing all 189 member countries, reaffirmed support for a faster and more effective institution capable of delivering impact with efficiency.
At the sidelines, the Leaders’ Speaker Series featured global voices, including Dr. Mona Mourshed, CEO of Generation, and Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, who shared insights on aligning education, innovation, and policy with job creation goals.
The AgriConnect launch capped a week of engagement that underscored partnership, trust, and collaboration as the bedrock of sustainable development.
“Jobs remain the most reliable route out of poverty. They provide dignity, stability, and hope. Through AgriConnect, we are connecting the dots between farms, firms, and finance to deliver those opportunities at scale”, Banga stated.
Trending
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Oil Theft: Economic Council Urges NNPC To Strengthen Security In Creeks
-
News2 days ago
Air Peace Begins Direct Flight From Abuja To London
-
Business2 days ago
Nigeria Exits FATF Grey List For Global Financial Crime ………..NFIU
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Oando Recommits To Education …Assures Continuous Partnership With RSU
-
Sports2 days ago
FBN, C’River gov partner to boost tourism
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
FG Pledges Solar Power Hospitals, Varsities
-
News2 days ago
Nigeria Records $50bn Cryptocurrency Transactions In One Year
-
Business2 days ago
NCAA To Enforce Zero-debt Rule By 2026 ……….As Airlines Face Compliance Sanctions