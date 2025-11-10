Nigeria to Train Electric Vehicle Technicians through NOUN-Auto Clinic Partnership

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has partnered with Auto Clinic Center to train electric vehicle technicians, in a bid to address unemployment and boost the country’s economy.

The partnership was announced during the virtual ceremony for the Course 2 of the certificate program in Electric Vehicle and Auto Diagnostics, held in Kaduna.

Professor Olufemi Peters, Vice Chancellor of NOUN, who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Technology Innovation and Research, Prof. Christine Ofulue, commended the innovative efforts of the Center and expressed gratitude to the partners and participants.

“This virtual flag-off of Course 2 of the Certificate in Electric Vehicles and Auto Diagnostics, facilitated by Centre for Human Resource Development (CHRD) of the university, is a collaboration between NOUN and the Auto Clinic Center, Abuja,” she said.

The registrar, National Open University of Nigeria, Mr. Oladipo Ajayi, expressed gratitude for the contributions and reiterated the significance of the program in preparing individuals for the future of e-mobility.

“We are committed to promoting skill-based education aligned with national and global needs,” he said.

The CEO of Auto Clinic Center, Nathaniel Okwesiri, emphasized the need to create professional mechanics through a combination of graduate and non-graduate training.

“We are grateful for this opportunity and we believe that this program will help to build a strong national capacity for electric vehicle repair and innovation,” he said.

Professor Shehu Usman Adamu, Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, emphasized the importance of the Auto Clinic Training Initiative in preparing technicians for the emerging world of electric vehicles, aligning with Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

The keynote speaker, Prince Mustapha Mona Audu, CEO Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), highlighted the potential for Nigeria to become a leader in electric mobility, leveraging its large market and the continent’s need for sustainable transportation.

“Electric vehicles are the future, and Nigeria must be prepared to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said, announcing the donation of two electric vehicles to NOUN.

The event also announced upcoming programs in procurement management and professional child care, with the goal of fostering partnerships and addressing societal needs.