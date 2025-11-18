Bank, Lagos affirm support for sports development

Children from age three to 12 formed level one to three, while the level four to six participants were drawn from seven clubs within and outside Lagos State and Benin Republic.

Supported by Fidelity Bank, Lagos State said that it would launch a database review and registration process for coaches and clubs through the GymFest platform, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring a more robust, structured, and sustainable gymnastics ecosystem in the state.

Founder, Teetumblers Gymnastics Club, Toyin Akpose, said the idea was conceived in 2024 with the notion that gymnastics will be a celebrated sport and be given the right platform, training, coaching, equipment and support.

She said that founder of Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), Sarah Boulos, who has a passion for spotting talent, saw the immense talent that exists in Nigeria and believed that talents deserve greater platform to be nurtured.

“This vision has continued to grow, embraced by many more passionate people, children, parents, clubs, schools, and our sponsors, mostly our headline sponsor this year, Fidelity Bank.

“Through the GYMFEST platform we hope to change this, stars will be born, opportunities will be created through continuous training programs, and the gymnastics community will thrive as we build stronger networks.”

Also speaking on the event, Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the competition is one of the interventions in sports development and grassroots in Lagos State.

Earlier, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank, Meksley Nwagboh, described sports as a powerful tool for transformation, a tool shaping character and building strong communities.

Nwagboh, who represented the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, added: “We are proud to support an initiative that promotes physical excellence, strengthens community bonds, and inspires national pride. Gymfest is more than a competition; it motivates children to set ambitious goals and pursue them with dedication and effort.

“Our social investment agenda goes beyond financial services. It is rooted in education, health, and youth empowerment. Gymfest aligns perfectly with this mission, offering a space where children grow in confidence, creativity, and courage.”