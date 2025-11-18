Sports
Bank, Lagos affirm support for sports development
The second edition of GymFest Championship has been concluded in Lagos with winners emerging from the seven-level competition. Organised by the TeeTumblers Gymnastics Club, the event was held at the Podium, Lekki, Lagos, with over 200 school children in attendance.
Children from age three to 12 formed level one to three, while the level four to six participants were drawn from seven clubs within and outside Lagos State and Benin Republic.
Supported by Fidelity Bank, Lagos State said that it would launch a database review and registration process for coaches and clubs through the GymFest platform, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring a more robust, structured, and sustainable gymnastics ecosystem in the state.
Founder, Teetumblers Gymnastics Club, Toyin Akpose, said the idea was conceived in 2024 with the notion that gymnastics will be a celebrated sport and be given the right platform, training, coaching, equipment and support.
She said that founder of Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), Sarah Boulos, who has a passion for spotting talent, saw the immense talent that exists in Nigeria and believed that talents deserve greater platform to be nurtured.
“This vision has continued to grow, embraced by many more passionate people, children, parents, clubs, schools, and our sponsors, mostly our headline sponsor this year, Fidelity Bank.
“Through the GYMFEST platform we hope to change this, stars will be born, opportunities will be created through continuous training programs, and the gymnastics community will thrive as we build stronger networks.”
Also speaking on the event, Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the competition is one of the interventions in sports development and grassroots in Lagos State.
Earlier, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank, Meksley Nwagboh, described sports as a powerful tool for transformation, a tool shaping character and building strong communities.
Nwagboh, who represented the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, added: “We are proud to support an initiative that promotes physical excellence, strengthens community bonds, and inspires national pride. Gymfest is more than a competition; it motivates children to set ambitious goals and pursue them with dedication and effort.
“Our social investment agenda goes beyond financial services. It is rooted in education, health, and youth empowerment. Gymfest aligns perfectly with this mission, offering a space where children grow in confidence, creativity, and courage.”
New W.W. Whyte Tournament Focuses On Talent Discovery – Engr. Alabere
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative, Engr. Promise Alabere has reiterated that the New W.W. Whyte Secondary Football Tournament was to discover hidden players from the grassroots and groom them to stardom.
He stated that the his organisation is partnering with the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) for the football tournament, adding that in the first edition 32 players were discovered and NDDC, and his organisation are to fixing them into various clubs.
Engr. Alabere said this while briefing sports journalists last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, and expressed optimism that the second edition which have 22 secondary schools participating would be exciting and impressive.
” The essence of this tournament is to catch them young because in the 1980s and 1990s most of the players that played for NNPC, Sharks and other big clubs in the country were discovered through this competition.
” Even me I was a product of the W.W. Whyte tournament, as I started playing for the Nigerian Police football club when I was in class four. But this competition stopped about 20 years when two schools resort to bloody clash during one of their games.
According to him the second edition expanded to schools in six Local Government Areas, saying that it will be better than the previous in terms of organisation and others.
“We want to make this edition more exciting and beneficial to all participating schools because the first edition was on experiment but this edition is no longer an experiment” he stated.
The Chairman of Grassroots Initiative,used the forum to advice all participating schools to conduct themselves in a good manner and adhere to rules of the competition.
He equally thanked NDDC for being its major sponsor of the tournament.
Tonye Orabere
Hoopers Ready For NPBL Title Defence – Captain
Rivers Hoopers captain Victor Anthony Koko has said that his team is mentally ready for the challenge of retaining their Nigeria Premier Basketball League title when the 2025 season Final Four phase holds from November 21 – 23 in Port Harcourt, Tidesports source reports.
The Kings Men, who won back-to-back NPBL titles in 2023 and 2024 unbeaten, are chasing their seventh title.
They will be up against Lagos Legends, Gboko City Chiefs, and Nigeria Customs, as they hope to retain the title they won last year and also pick the ticket to next year’s Basketball Africa League.
Following the conclusion of the Final Eight earlier this month, the KingsMen have had time to fine-tune preparations ahead of their title defence at the Final Four, with the skipper stating that he and his teammates are fully prepared to retain the championship.
“This time around, everyone is ready; everyone is mentally ready. We understand what is at stake, so we need to go all out. And right now, with the level of energy I’ve seen from my team during practice, I don’t think we’re going to be a team that just wants to have fun [on the court]. We’re a championship-winning team, and we want to retain that championship,” he stressed.
Koko has won the league seven times in his career, and he is looking to help the Port Harcourt club reach its height.
“I want us to win the 2025 NPBL title. It’s on my mind, day and night: Hoopers Champions. And I’m assuring our fans that we’re not going to let them down. It’s happening here in Port Harcourt, and we’re going to make them proud.”
Barau Beat Rangers To Move Out Of Relegation Zone
Nigeria Premier Football League newcomers, Barau FC have zoomed out of the drop zone after they defeated Rangers International FC 2-0 on Sunday in a rescheduled tie played in Kano.
The Maliya Boys got their goals through Muhammed Umar and Joseph Kemin in the 26th and 76th minutes to record their third win of the season
They have moved to the 16th spot with 13 points from 12 games but the loss by the Flying Antelopes see them slid to the seventh spot with 19 points from 13 games.
The home win is no doubt a relief to Barau FC head coach, Ladan Bosso who has seen his job brought under scrutiny following the Maliya Boys impressive start to the season.
