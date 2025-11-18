 170 cycling challenge to make Lagos global hub for sports tourism

The Lagos Gran Fondo “EKO 170”, a 170-kilometre mass participation cycling event, will make its debut on 11 January 11, 2026.

It was designed to position Lagos as a leading destination for sports tourism, healthy living, and sustainable mobility, the event will showcase the city’s infrastructure, coastal beauty, and vibrant culture. Endorsed by the Lagos State Government, EKO 170 aligns with the administration’s six strategic development agenda namely, Traffic management and transportation, Health and environment, Education and technology, Making Lagos a 21st century economy, Entertainment and tourism as well as Security and Governance.

More than 1,000 cyclists, including elite professionals and amateur enthusiasts from across Nigeria and abroad, are expected to participate.

“EKO 170 demonstrates Lagos’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global excellence. This event underscores our readiness to host world-class experiences that inspire healthier lifestyles and reinforce Lagos’s reputation as Africa’s model megacity.” said Lekan Fatodu, Director General (DG) of the Lagos State Sports Commission while commenting on the launch of the cycling event.

The 170km route will begin and end at Eko Atlantic City, passing through Victoria Island, the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, and the Lekki–Epe Expressway to Epe, before looping back to a grand finish.

The route, developed with the Ministry of Transportation and LASTMA, is planned to ensure minimal traffic disruption and maximum safety for participants and residents.

Also commenting on the impact of the event, the commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said, “The Cycling Challenge is a reminder of Lagos’s boundless potential as a global sports tourism destination. This event blends our city’s coastal beauty, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant cultural energy into an experience that will attract visitors, empower local communities, and inspire healthier lifestyles.

“As we welcome cyclists from across Nigeria and around the world, the Ministry of Tourism is proud to support an initiative that strengthens our creative economy, boosts small businesses, and showcases the very best of Lagos.

”EKO 170 will boost Lagos’ tourism ecosystem by driving local participation, supporting small businesses, and deepening community engagement.

Beyond race day, the event will leave a lasting legacy through youth cycling clinics, a Lagos Cycling Development Fund, and a tree-planting initiative targeting 2,500 new trees across the state. In collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, LAWMA, and the Office of Sustainable Development Goals, organisers also aim to deliver a zero-waste, carbon-neutral event through recycling, biodegradable materials, and reusable containers.

The Lagos Gran Fondo “EKO 170” is more than a cycling event, it is a celebration of resilience, innovation, and the Lagos spirit. Backed by the Lagos State Government and supported by leading private sector partners, it represents a bold step toward a healthier, more connected, and sustainable future for the city.

As Lagos prepares to welcome cyclists from across Nigeria and around the world, residents and enthusiasts are encouraged to be part of this historic movement.