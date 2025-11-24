News
198 UNIBEN Students Bag First Class
Bayelsa Education Fund, British Council trains tra 1,000 teachers
RSG INAUGURATES ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMITTEE
The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to organize the celebration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in the State.
The committee was formally inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
Dr Anabraba who also serves as Chairman of the Committee
highlighted the State Government’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s peace and unity.
“These heroes have given their lives for the security and peace of our nation and deserve to be celebrated. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an opportunity to show our gratitude for their sacrifice,” he said.
Dr. Anabraba further extended recognition to all Security Agencies in the State, emphasizing the importance of the event in appreciating their contributions to national security and sovereignty.
The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed on January 15 across the country is dedicated to remember Nigeria’s departed soldiers and honouring the nation’s veterans.
Fubara Restates Commitment To Providing Democratic Dividends
?The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says his resolve to provide democratic dividends to the people remains a top priority of his agenda.
According to Governor Fubara, his administration’s social contract to be steadfast and resolute in giving his best will continue to be his driving force.
The Governor spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch C, National Youth Service Corps Members deployed to Rivers State at the Permanent Orientation Camp at Nonw-Gbam Tai, last Friday.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, he emphasised that the State will continue to partner with the NYSC and give priority attention to the welfare of youths to achieve this goal.
“My administration’s social contract with the good people of Rivers State to be steadfast and resolute in giving them the best of democracy dividends remains sacrosanct.
“We will continue to give priority to the welfare of youths, especially Corps members, by providing them an enabling environment to discover and harness their God-given potentials.
“I am confident that with God on our side, we will never lose focus of our promise to uplift the quality of life of the youths as the bedrock of society and by so doing, make Rivers State the envy of other States nationwide,” he stated.
He charged the Corps members to be exemplary, dedicated, and committed in all they will do throughout the service year.
Meanwhile, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Moses Oleghe, admonished the Corps members to take the lessons and experiences of the orientation programme seriously, especially the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training, security lectures and other activities during camp.
“Note that the service year is more than just a year of experience. It is a commitment to laying the groundwork for a more united and greater Nigeria”.
