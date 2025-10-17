News
Use Service Year To Build Capacity, Fubara Urges Corp Members
The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the 2025 Batch B, Stream II National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the State, to use the NYSC skill acquisition training programme to build capacity.
Governor Fubara gave the charge on Tuesday when he declared closed, the 2025 Batch B Stream II orientation exercise in the State.
Represented by the newly sworn-in Secretary to the State Government and Chairman NYSC State Governing Board, Hon. Benibo Anabraba, Governor Fubara enjoined the Corps members to embrace skill acquisition wholeheartedly in order to elevate themselves as wealth creators and employers of labour.
“Take Rivers State as your home. Be assured of the warmth, hospitality, and accommodating disposition of the good of our people at all times.
“Take the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development post camp training very seriously and equip yourselves with the capacity to compete favourably in the nation’s huge economic space,” he stressed.
The Governor called on the Corps members to see their mobilization into the NYSC Scheme as a fundamental way to provide humanitarian services.
“Remember that you owe it to yourself, family, and the nation, the responsibility to serve selflessly and honourably,” he admonished.
In his farewell address, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Moses Oleghe appealed to the Corps members to use the opportunity of the service year to discover their true purpose.
He further encouraged them to embody selfless service and empathy in serving the people.
The colourful ceremony witnessed a vibrant parade.
News
RSG Cancels ?134BN Secretariat Contract, Orders Refund Of ?20BN Mobilisation … Revalidates Four Projects
The Rivers State Executive Council has revoked the ?134bn contract awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the renovation, retrofitting, and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex by the State of Emergency Administration.
The council directed the immediate refund of the ?20bn mobilization fee already paid to the contractor.
Relatedly, the Council also approved the revalidation of the bidding processes for four contracts, consisting of the renovation of the State Secretariat Complex, construction of reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation works in several riverine communities of Opobo/Nkoro, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas. The projects earlier advertised for which bid documents were cancelled by the Emergency Administration and fees returned to the companies that had earlier purchased them.
The decisions were reached during the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, and presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
Briefing newsmen, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart explained that the contracts had been awarded in a hasty manner without following due process. He said the council, therefore, approved the revalidation of the bidding process for all four contracts that were earlier advertised in national dailies on February 19, 2025.
With the revalidation process now on, Dr. Ezekiel-Hart stated that a fresh bidding will be advertised in newspapers for competent and experienced contractors to prequalify and submit both technical and commercial bids.
He listed the projects to include, “The construction of 4.8km reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation of Queenstown, Epellema, Oloma, and Minima communities in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area in Rivers State. The construction of 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Ndoni-Onukwu, Isikwu, and Aziazagi communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.
“The construction of 2.5km shoreline protection and reclamation in Utuechi, Obiofu, Isala, Ani-Eze, and Odugri communities in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area. The renovation, retrofitting and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex,” he added.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, announced that the council approved the constitution of a committee to develop a proposal for the creation of Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres and ICT Laboratories across the three senatorial districts of the state.
She explained that the initiative is in line with the Federal Government’s directive that beginning in 2026, all examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) will be computer-based.
The committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor, has the Secretary to the State Government, Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Works, Information and Communications and Commissioner for Energy as members. Dr. Uzoma-Nwogu said the move will prepare Rivers youths for a digital future and improve the quality of education across the state.
On issues of employment, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Chisom Gbali, said the council reviewed ongoing efforts to create jobs for Rivers youths. He disclosed that his ministry has been directed to develop a framework for job creation and economic empowerment, noting that the government is determined to open up more opportunities for the young population.
“We want to assure Rivers youths that there will be a rising tide of employment and steady waves of economic empowerment,” Dr. Gbali said. “We know our Governor, when he makes a promise, he ensures it is fulfilled.”
On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, said council also deliberated extensively on the recent flash floods experienced in some parts of the state. He said the council directed immediate remedial intervention to address the situation, and cautioned residents against the indiscriminate disposal of waste into drainage channels and building on waterways, which worsens flooding.
Dr. Sirawoo further noted that Governor Fubara remains deeply committed to the development of Rivers State and determined to accelerate the pace of governance despite time lost. He added that the administration’s renewed focus and energy will soon place Rivers State firmly back on the path of sustainable growth and progress.
News
Fubara Reassures Rivers People Of Completion Of PH Ring Road Project
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the completion of the 62.650km Port Harcourt Ring Road project, despite the setbacks that have slowed its progress.
The Governor gave the assurance during an on-site inspection tour of the project on Monday, where he emphasised that the state government remains resolute in its determination to deliver the massive infrastructure for public use.
Addressing journalists at the Eneka Flyover axis of the project, Governor Fubara stated that his visit was to verify the level of compliance and commitment shown by the construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.
Governor Fubara noted that discussions with the contractor had been ongoing to ensure that work resumes at full capacity after a period of financial challenges that affected the project’s continuity.
“You are aware that this project was, I won’t say abandoned, but somehow, for lack of funds, the contractor withdrew from the site. We have been discussing with them, and they gave me their word that although we have not finished all the discussions, they have already moved back to site, and I’m here to confirm that.”
The Governor described the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, which traverses six local government areas, as one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the state’s history, noting that its completion would not only ease traffic congestion in the capital city but also stimulate economic activities across multiple local government areas.
Governor Fubara reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue prioritising infrastructure development as a foundation for economic growth and social progress.
“I want to make this promise to our good people of Rivers State,” the Governor declared. “This project that we started, by the special grace of God, we are going to complete it. We owe our people a responsibility to deliver on our commitments, and this project will not be an exception,” he added.
News
First Lady Charges RHI Beneficiaries To Build Foundation For Food-Secure Nigeria …As 800 Rivers Farmers Receive Agric Empowerment Support
Nigeria’s First Lady and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on farmers in Rivers State to take full advantage of the agricultural empowerment support programme by growing their seedlings, nurturing livestock, and producing high yields to help build a food-secured Nigeria.
Represented by the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Tinubu made the call during the distribution of agricultural support materials to 800 pre-selected farmers at the Government House Field in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.
The event was organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Rivers State Government, and the Young Farmers’ Club of Nigeria.
Delivering the First Lady’s message, Lady Valerie Fubara urged beneficiaries to take responsibility for their farms and contribute to national food production.
“Grow these seedlings, nurture these livestock, and turn them into good yields,” she said. “As you do that, you will also reawaken the entrepreneurial spirit that we are known for.”
Lady Valerie Fubara described the initiative as a practical effort to revive Nigeria’s agricultural potential, drawing lessons from past government programmes such as Operation Feed the Nation and the Green Revolution.
She noted that with the commitment to empowering Nigerians, the initiative reflects genuine love and dedication to the nation’s progress.
“This support programme is not just assistance, it is an investment that will lead to food surplus and help combat scarcity,” she added.
She also emphasised that the Rivers State Government, under Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is complementing the initiative with additional support for 400 farmers, which include 100 young and 300 older farmers, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 800.
“The First Lady of Nigeria is trusting you to make the best use of this opportunity,” Lady Valerie Fubara said. “The Rivers State Government believes in your ability, do not let us down,” she added.
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, praised the programme as a platform that promotes inclusivity and bridges socio-economic gaps.
“This initiative embodies the Federal Government’s commitment to improving lives through sustainable and inclusive development,” she said.
She also commended Lady Valerie Fubara for her leadership and passion in localising the Renewed Hope Initiative in the state.
“Beyond the immediate benefits,” she added, “this programme lays the foundation for a more prosperous and self-reliant Rivers State,” she said.
The Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, described the programme as timely and impactful. She urged the beneficiaries to become catalysts for sustaining the initiative, and appealed for future inclusion of civil servants.
“You are the first set of beneficiaries, please, show example so that the programme will be replicated. Let it not die in your hands,” she said.
The Supervising Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr. Victor Kii, commended the First Lady’s vision, describing the initiative as a key step toward food security, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.
He praised Lady Valerie Fubara for her role in ensuring the programme’s success in Rivers State, noting that it “uplifts women, creates jobs, and secures a sustainable economic future.”
In her welcome remarks, Rivers State Coordinator of RHI, Mrs. Tonye Briggs Oniyide, said that RHI pre-selected 400 farmers drawn from across the three senatorial districts, including members of the Female Farmers’ Association, the Young Farmers’ Club, and non-indigenes.
The beneficiaries received farm implements, seedlings, fingerlings, livestock, and starter packs, all aimed at boosting food production and encouraging youth participation in agriculture.
