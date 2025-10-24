Reps Ask FG To Curb Arbitrary Rent Hike Nationwide

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, to take urgent and decisive measures to curb the growing trend of arbitrary rent increases across the country.

The House, which described incessant rent increment as exploitative and detrimental to citizens’ welfare, took the resolution following the adoption of a motion on notice at Thursday’s plenary, sponsored by the member representing Calabar Municipal/Odukpani Federal Constituency, Cross River State, Bassey Akiba.

Recall that in May 2024, the House passed a similar resolution sponsored by Emmanuel Udo (PDP, Akwa Ibom), calling for rent control and landlords’ regulation within the Federal Capital Territory.

Udo’s motion advocated monthly rent payments and directed the House Committee on the FCT to propose measures to address excessive, reckless increments in rent by landlords.

Across the country, there are reports of a hike in rents, particularly in areas witnessing new government infrastructural projects such as roads and markets.

In the FCT, rents in some neighbourhoods have jumped from ?800,000 to ?2.5 million annually, for a two-bedroom flat; a development that has plunged many Nigerians into economic distress.

Akiba, while drumming support for the bill, argued that “The rise in the cost of living has made it increasingly difficult for families and businesses to meet rental obligations,” warning that “Unregulated rent increments threaten stability in the housing sector.”

While acknowledging landlords’ rights, he noted that tenants’ welfare must be equally protected to ensure fairness and economic balance.

Referencing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the lawmaker reminded his colleagues that the welfare and security of citizens constitute the primary responsibility of government.

He also cited the United Nations Habitat Agenda, which emphasises access to adequate and affordable housing as a basic human right.

Lawmakers present at the plenary voted in support of the motion when it was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session.

Consequently, the House urged the Federal Government to “Intensify efforts toward providing affordable housing schemes to ease pressure on the rental market and expand access to low-cost homes.”

It also directed the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to “Collaborate with state governments in implementing effective rent control policies, ensuring that public infrastructure development does not trigger unjustified rent escalations.”

The House also recommended that any rent review should not exceed 20 per cent of the existing rate, regardless of improvements in facilities.

Furthermore, the House mandated its Committee on Housing and Habitat to ensure compliance and submit a report within four weeks for further legislative action.