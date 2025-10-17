NLC Faults FG’s “No Work, No Pay” Policy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has frowned at the Federal Government’s “No work, no pay” policy, and emphasised that the union’s position remains “no pay, no work”.

The NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, disclosed the group’s position on Wednesday, while addressing newsmen at the end of his visit to Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The Tide source reports that the Federal Government in a circular dated October 13, 2025 and signed by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, directed Vice-Chancellors of federal universities nationwide to strictly implement the “no work, no pay” policy against members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities currently on strike.

Ajaero said it was “illogical for government to expect productivity from workers who have not been paid their entitlements”, describing the policy as “unjust and insensitive”.

According to him, since 2009, many agreements reached between the Federal Government and unions remain unfulfilled, resulting in strikes and other forms of industrial actions across sectors.

“The cause is non-payment, and the consequence is no work,” he said.

Ajaero, therefore, advised the Federal Government to address the root problem, “instead of punishing affected workers”.

He announced that all the unions in the education sector would meet on Monday to consider a collective response to government’s neglect of the sector.

He contended that no nation develops without strengthening education, warning that continuous neglect was destroying Nigeria’s human capital base.

He said that threats of withholding salaries were discouraging teachers and lecturers, hence many had migrated abroad due to poor welfare and unfavourable working conditions.

He said that fixing the education sector would automatically strengthen the nation’s economy and promote social stability across all levels.

On the Labour Party crisis, Ajaero affirmed that the NLC remained the rightful owner of the party, being in possession of its original certificate of registration.

He dismissed the stance by individuals claiming ownership of the party, describing them as “birds of passage”.

He said that efforts would be put in place to reorganise and reform the party through ward, state and national congresses.

On Abia workers’ welfare, Ajaero commended Otti for the progress made but said there were still some areas that required urgent harmonisation and salary adjustment.

He pointed out anomalies where some junior officers earned as much as, or more than, their seniors due to incomplete consequential salary adjustments.

The NLC president urged the State Government to address the imbalance promptly to ensure fairness, proper promotion structure and industrial harmony among Abia workers.