Nigeria At 65: With Unity, We Can Overcome Any Obstacle ~ Fubara 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says Nigeria can surmount any obstacle with unity, hard work, and a common purpose.

He stated this during Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration organised by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, called for a “renewed hope and a firm resolve to continue building a nation we can all be proud of,” adding “let us renew our commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity for all.”

He recalled the efforts of the founding fathers of Nigeria in achieving independence from colonial rule and the need for the nation to make haste towards making life more meaningful to the citizens.

“Sixty-five years ago, our forefathers won the battle for independence, paving the way for a sovereign nation. Today, as we commemorate this milestone, it’s a time for us to reflect on our journey so far, our struggles, our successes, and our unwavering spirit.

“This anniversary isn’t just a date on the calendar; it’s a testament to the resilience and tenacity of the Nigerian people. Despite the challenges, we have remained united in our diversity, bound by the hope for a better future. I extend my deepest gratitude to all who have contributed to our nation’s progress, both past and present,” he stated.

The governor commended Renaissance Africa Energy for hosting the event, saying, “Your commitment to celebrating our national heritage is a clear indication of your dedication to our shared values and your belief in the Nigerian project.”

“In Rivers State, we believe in fostering a robust partnership between the government and the private sector to drive sustainable development.

“Your investments and corporate social responsibility initiatives must not only contribute to our economy but have positive impacts on the lives of our people. Such collaborations are vital for building the prosperous future we envision for our state and our nation,” he summed up.