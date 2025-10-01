Fubara Wades Into Emuoha LG, Workers Conflict ….As NULGE Suspends Strike.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has waded into the conflict between the authorities of Emohua Local Government Area and its workers following the alleged sack of 300 workers which resulted in a protest and impending strike by the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE.

The governor who held a closed door meeting with the Chairman of Emuoha LGA, Hon Chidi Lloyd, the Local Government Service Commission and Leadership of NULGE in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, directed that the parties involved in the conflict should meet and resolved the issues at stake amicably.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Chairman, Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Mr Israel Amadi, thanked the governor for his timely intervening into the matter which would pave the way for fruitful resolutions of contending issues.

“We had a fruitful deliberations concerning the pending strike action with His Excellency. And His Excellency has given his mandate and we want to use this opportunity to thank him for intervening.”

“We hope that everything that we have discussed and resolved will be implemented as we also thank NULGE for their collaboration and cooperation”

On his part, Rivers State NULGE President, Comrade Clifford Paul,

said the governor’s directives would be heeded by all affected parties, and directed State officers to call off the strike.

“We are here to meet with His Excellency as regards this strike action relating to Emohua Local Government. We have resolved and he has directed that this matter be handled harmoniously.”

“So, on behalf of the State Council of NULGE, I enjoin all our members to resume work. All the branch chairmen and the State officers are hereby directed to call off the strike”

Also briefing the press, Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, thanked Governor Fubara for his prompt intervention.

“I have to in a very special way thank the Governor of Rivers State for his intervention in what would have been a disagreement between NULGE and Management of Emohua Local Government Area.

“The governor has issued very clear directives and we are all on the same page. He has further directed that the Council and the Local Government Service Commission should take it further.”

“We will come out very soon with all that we have agreed. I also thank the President of NULGE for appealing to his workers to call off the strike.

“We will move forward, it is nothing personal, we just want to ensure transparency in the system. I want to commend the governor for being on the side of transparency.”

It could be recalled that distraught workers had barricaded the Emuoha LGA Secretariat in protest against the non-payment of their salaries by the Council authorities.