Boxing: Khan Brings Chaos In Ring To Lagos 

Amir Khan has had a career many boxers dream of.

Olympic silver at 17. Unified world title in his 20s. Unforgettable nights with Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

And then, years later, reality TV infamy with his own documentary, not forgetting his role in I’m a Celebrity’s strawberry-gate.

Now the former champion has swapped fight nights and jungle antics for a new adventure.

Today, Khan will bring top-tier professional boxing to Nigeria for the first time on the country’s Independence Day, when the streets of Lagos will be alive with parades, music and national pride.

“You can imagine all the hype. Everyone will have a day off and will want to come,” Khan tells Tidesports source from his home in Dubai.

The event, called Chaos in the Ring, is being promoted by Khan’s AK Promotions in partnership with African-based Balmoral Group Promotions.

It follows his debut card in Ghana earlier this year, but Khan believes Lagos will be even bigger.

“I’m still new to the game but I want to learn quick and move quick,” he says. “Why Africa? I think it’s an untouched market.”

A cruiserweight encounter between Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne headlines, while British light-heavyweight Dan Azeez will tick off a bucket list fight by boxing on Nigerian soil.

Taking fighters back to their roots is a key theme of Khan’s promotion.

Earlier this year, Londoner Ohara Davies boxed in Ghana, where his parents are from.

It is something Khan himself never had the chance to do. The son of Pakistani parents who emigrated to the UK, he has always spoken with pride about his heritage and the bond it gave him with fans in South Asia.

“If I had the opportunity to fight in Pakistan, that would have been amazing,” he says.

Khan admits moving into promotion has been a learning curve.

He expected tough negotiations but soon realised the scale of the challenge with fighters demanding inflated purses, games of bluff and brinkmanship.

“It’s like a game of chess,” he says. Yet his own career gives him perspective and hope.

Khan headlined shows from Las Vegas to Madison Square Garden, fought under every major promoter and became one of a handful of British boxers to truly cross into the mainstream.

He hopes that experience, knowing both the glamour and the grind, will help him build shows fighters can trust.

“I’m not expecting to make anything in the next couple of years as a promoter. I’m happy to roll the dice because I want to learn the trade as I go,” he says.

For now, his plan is to grow the sport in Africa and the Middle East, before breaking back into the UK market when the timing is right.

He also dreams of staging fights in Saudi Arabia as part of the lucrative Riyadh Season.

But to do that, he knows he needs support.

Khan is calling on broadcasters, co-promoters and former allies to show him the same loyalty he once gave them.

“I made them millions, let’s see if they do the same for me now,” he adds.