Sports
Boxing: Khan Brings Chaos In Ring To Lagos
Amir Khan has had a career many boxers dream of.
Olympic silver at 17. Unified world title in his 20s. Unforgettable nights with Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.
And then, years later, reality TV infamy with his own documentary, not forgetting his role in I’m a Celebrity’s strawberry-gate.
Now the former champion has swapped fight nights and jungle antics for a new adventure.
Today, Khan will bring top-tier professional boxing to Nigeria for the first time on the country’s Independence Day, when the streets of Lagos will be alive with parades, music and national pride.
“You can imagine all the hype. Everyone will have a day off and will want to come,” Khan tells Tidesports source from his home in Dubai.
The event, called Chaos in the Ring, is being promoted by Khan’s AK Promotions in partnership with African-based Balmoral Group Promotions.
It follows his debut card in Ghana earlier this year, but Khan believes Lagos will be even bigger.
“I’m still new to the game but I want to learn quick and move quick,” he says. “Why Africa? I think it’s an untouched market.”
A cruiserweight encounter between Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne headlines, while British light-heavyweight Dan Azeez will tick off a bucket list fight by boxing on Nigerian soil.
Taking fighters back to their roots is a key theme of Khan’s promotion.
Earlier this year, Londoner Ohara Davies boxed in Ghana, where his parents are from.
It is something Khan himself never had the chance to do. The son of Pakistani parents who emigrated to the UK, he has always spoken with pride about his heritage and the bond it gave him with fans in South Asia.
“If I had the opportunity to fight in Pakistan, that would have been amazing,” he says.
Khan admits moving into promotion has been a learning curve.
He expected tough negotiations but soon realised the scale of the challenge with fighters demanding inflated purses, games of bluff and brinkmanship.
“It’s like a game of chess,” he says. Yet his own career gives him perspective and hope.
Khan headlined shows from Las Vegas to Madison Square Garden, fought under every major promoter and became one of a handful of British boxers to truly cross into the mainstream.
He hopes that experience, knowing both the glamour and the grind, will help him build shows fighters can trust.
“I’m not expecting to make anything in the next couple of years as a promoter. I’m happy to roll the dice because I want to learn the trade as I go,” he says.
For now, his plan is to grow the sport in Africa and the Middle East, before breaking back into the UK market when the timing is right.
He also dreams of staging fights in Saudi Arabia as part of the lucrative Riyadh Season.
But to do that, he knows he needs support.
Khan is calling on broadcasters, co-promoters and former allies to show him the same loyalty he once gave them.
“I made them millions, let’s see if they do the same for me now,” he adds.
Sports
CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance
Sports
Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship
The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.
Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.
Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.
“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.
“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”
Sports
FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.
Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.
Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.
Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.
Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
2027: Tinubu’s Presidency Excites APC Stalwarts…As Group Berates NWC For Party Crisis In Bayelsa
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Ewhrudjakpo Tasks CS-SUNN On Effective Nutrition Awareness
-
News15 hours ago
Fubara Wades Into Emuoha LG, Workers Conflict ….As NULGE Suspends Strike.
-
Sports3 days ago
Akomaka Emerges South South Representative Board Member In NCF
-
Sports3 days ago
Tottenham Salvage Point Against Wolves
-
Sports14 hours ago
2026 World Cup: FIFPro sounds alarm over ‘extreme’ conditions
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Increased Oil and Gas: Stakeholders Urge Expansion Of PINL Scope
-
News3 days ago
FG denies claims of systematic genocide against Christians