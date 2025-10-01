Arsenal’s Saliba Wants to Be Best 

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba said he has signed a new five-year contract at the club because boss Mikel Arteta and his staff can help him become the best defender in the world.

The 24-year-old France international’s previous deal was scheduled to expire in June 2027 and speculation had linked him with being a target for Real Madrid.

“The boss is one of the best coaches in the world,” said Saliba. “He has helped me a lot, him and his staff, so I’m so happy to have them as a coach.

“I’m 24 now, and I think I haven’t reached my peak. I have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to give to this team, and I know that the coach and the staff will help me to become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world and win trophies.”

Saliba joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in July 2019 and was loaned back to the French club for the 2019-20 season before having further loan spells in Ligue 1 at Nice and Marseille.

He made his Arsenal debut in August 2022 and has established himself as a key member of the side, making 105 league appearances for the Gunners, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club,” said Arteta.

“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”

Saliba follows centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes, who extended his Gunners deal until 2029 in June, in committing to the north London club.

The announcement of Saliba’s new deal comes following a last-gasp win at Newcastle United on Sunday which moved the Gunners second in the Premier League and just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta added: “In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world.

“He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights.”

Former Liverpool and Wolves defender Conor Coady, who is now at Wrexham, told our source on Sunday that Saliba signing a new deal will be a relief for Arsenal.

“Whenever I have played against William Saliba, he has played way beyond his years,” said Coady.

“When players are running down their deals, it is in their hands – they have the power and control.

“Arsenal will be thinking, ‘thank God he has signed’.

“To have these players in the Premier League is huge for our country. Teams circling, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – they’re tough to turn down.

“For him to do that and want to stay at Arsenal, I think is brilliant for him and the football club.”