Arsenal’s Saliba Wants to Be Best
Arsenal centre-back William Saliba said he has signed a new five-year contract at the club because boss Mikel Arteta and his staff can help him become the best defender in the world.
The 24-year-old France international’s previous deal was scheduled to expire in June 2027 and speculation had linked him with being a target for Real Madrid.
“The boss is one of the best coaches in the world,” said Saliba. “He has helped me a lot, him and his staff, so I’m so happy to have them as a coach.
“I’m 24 now, and I think I haven’t reached my peak. I have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to give to this team, and I know that the coach and the staff will help me to become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world and win trophies.”
Saliba joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in July 2019 and was loaned back to the French club for the 2019-20 season before having further loan spells in Ligue 1 at Nice and Marseille.
He made his Arsenal debut in August 2022 and has established himself as a key member of the side, making 105 league appearances for the Gunners, scoring six goals and registering two assists.
“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club,” said Arteta.
“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”
Saliba follows centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes, who extended his Gunners deal until 2029 in June, in committing to the north London club.
The announcement of Saliba’s new deal comes following a last-gasp win at Newcastle United on Sunday which moved the Gunners second in the Premier League and just two points behind leaders Liverpool.
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta added: “In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world.
“He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights.”
Former Liverpool and Wolves defender Conor Coady, who is now at Wrexham, told our source on Sunday that Saliba signing a new deal will be a relief for Arsenal.
“Whenever I have played against William Saliba, he has played way beyond his years,” said Coady.
“When players are running down their deals, it is in their hands – they have the power and control.
“Arsenal will be thinking, ‘thank God he has signed’.
“To have these players in the Premier League is huge for our country. Teams circling, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – they’re tough to turn down.
“For him to do that and want to stay at Arsenal, I think is brilliant for him and the football club.”
CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance
Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship
The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.
Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.
Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.
“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.
“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”
FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.
Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.
Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.
Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.
Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.
