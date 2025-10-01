Connect with us

Arsenal’s Saliba Wants to Be Best 

Published

15 hours ago

on

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba said he has signed a new five-year contract at the club because boss Mikel Arteta and his staff can help him become the best defender in the world.

The 24-year-old France international’s previous deal was scheduled to expire in June 2027 and speculation had linked him with being a target for Real Madrid.

“The boss is one of the best coaches in the world,” said Saliba. “He has helped me a lot, him and his staff, so I’m so happy to have them as a coach.

“I’m 24 now, and I think I haven’t reached my peak. I have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to give to this team, and I know that the coach and the staff will help me to become the best, or one of the best, defenders in the world and win trophies.”

Saliba joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne in July 2019 and was loaned back to the French club for the 2019-20 season before having further loan spells in Ligue 1 at Nice and Marseille.

He made his Arsenal debut in August 2022 and has established himself as a key member of the side, making 105 league appearances for the Gunners, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

“Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club,” said Arteta.

“We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies.”

Saliba follows centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes, who extended his Gunners deal until 2029 in June, in committing to the north London club.

The announcement of Saliba’s new deal comes following a last-gasp win at Newcastle United on Sunday which moved the Gunners second in the Premier League and just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta added: “In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world.

“He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights.”

Former Liverpool and Wolves defender Conor Coady, who is now at Wrexham, told our source on Sunday that Saliba signing a new deal will be a relief for Arsenal.

“Whenever I have played against William Saliba, he has played way beyond his years,” said Coady.

“When players are running down their deals, it is in their hands – they have the power and control.

“Arsenal will be thinking, ‘thank God he has signed’.

“To have these players in the Premier League is huge for our country. Teams circling, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – they’re tough to turn down.

“For him to do that and want to stay at Arsenal, I think is brilliant for him and the football club.”

 

CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance 

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt head coach, Finidi George, has lauded his players (boys) after they defeated Les Aigles du Congo 1-0 in the second leg of preliminary round of the CAF Champions League (CAFCL).
He admitted that the game was a perfect display of football artistry from both sides but believe that his players  will  grow stronger against Black Bulls in the second preliminary round in Mozambique.
.
Finidi said this on Sunday shortly after his side saw off Les Aigles du Congo 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
 This feat qualified the pride of Rivers State for the second round of the preliminary stage by 1-0 goal aggregate, as their opponents forced them to goalless draw in Congo.
“It was not far from a perfect display, my players to get the job done by getting the only goal of the game. We know it has not been easy, but we’ll build on this win.
“The most important thing is that we have scaled through this round and  now we will focus on our next opponent” Finidi said.
He noted that the players were nervous in the first half and missed key opportunities to seal the tie early.
” We had chances, but there were lapses and mistakes, during first half break we advised them to  calm down, in the second half, we also created more opportunities but could not convert the chances as they come ” he said.
Finidi also explained the inexperience of his squad, with several players making their continental debut.
“Most of my players have not played at this level before, so the nervousness was expected. In every game, they’ll gain confidence. I’m not worried, they will get better,” he stated.
The former Super Eagles Coach assured fans that Rivers United are ready for the Mozambican champions and make a statement.
“We’ll prepare well for the Black Bull. It’s going to be tough but this win gives us something to build on” he added.
Rivers United will travel to Maputo for the first leg of the second preliminary on October 17, 2025 before returning to Uyo for the return leg where the winner over the two legs will make it into the group stage of the CAFCL.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship 

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

A badminton fever has gripped Umuahia with the arrival of over 150 athletes and 60 officials from 14 countries for the maiden Abia International Para-Badminton and All-African Badminton Championship.

The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.  On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.

Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.

Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.

“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.

“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”

FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway 

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 1, 2025

By

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.

Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.

Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.

Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.

Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.

Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.

 

