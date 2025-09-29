VC Congratulates Igwe on Appointment as Pro-Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has lauded the appointment of Hon. Chinyere Igwe as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the university.

In an official message made available to the tide , Prof. Onuchuku described the appointment as “well-deserved and commended the state government for the choice, which he said reflects both vision and commitment to academic excellence.

“I wish to heartily congratulate my worthy and dependable brother, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, on his well-merited appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Board of our own Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. I am overjoyed and deeply thankful to the Almighty God and the Honourable Minister of the FCT for this laudable decision,” he said .

The Vice Chancellor also noted that Hon. Igwe’s appointment comes at a time when the university is undergoing significant transformation, and expressed confidence that his leadership will further strengthen the institution’s growth, governance, and strategic direction.

“This appointment is not only a personal victory but a win for all of us who believe in justice, service, and the brighter future of our university,” he added.

“Under his administration, IAUE has witnessed remarkable progress in academic quality, infrastructural development, and stakeholder engagement.

The appointment of Hon. Igwe, a seasoned public servant and committed education advocate, is seen by many as a timely boost to the institution’s ongoing advancement.”

The university community, alumni, and wider Rivers State education stakeholders have all welcomed the news with enthusiasm, expressing optimism that the synergy between the Vice Chancellor and the new Pro-Chancellor will usher in a new era of academic excellence and institutional pride.

By: King Onunwor