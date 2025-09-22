RILTA laud appointment of new Chairman 

A lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Professor Daniel Matthias,has advocated

for a university-industry- government partnership in order to strengthen collaborations for internships, applied research, and product development, adding

that research outcomes should align with societal needs, especially in healthcare, environment, education, and governance.

He further recommended the strengthening of research in emerging technologies through the establishment of dedicated research centres in AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Renewable Energy. He also advocated linking computer science with health, agriculture, and engineering as interdisciplinary projects.

Professor Matthias, stated this when he delivered the 118th Inaugural Lecture of the University recently in port Harcourt with the topic “From Algorithms to Impact: Harnessing Emerging Technologies For Socio Economic Transformation.”

He described Algorithm as a, “Finite, step by step set of institutions designed to solve a specific problem or perform a task”, said they are fundamental to both Computer Science and everyday life, where they serve as recipes, driving directions, or the instructions a computer used to sort data, make recommendations on social media or rank search engine results. They take input, process it through a sequence of logical steps, and produce and output.”

The university don emphasized that Africa has the most youthful population globally with entrepreneurial spirit and therefore stands at a pivotal moment to harness the potential of the technologies enabled by the algorithm to drive sustainable development.

“Africa, with its youthful population and entrepreneurial spirit, stands at a pivotal moment to harness the potential of these technologies. By addressing infrastructure deficits, fostering digital literacy, and creating supportive policies, the continent can leapfrog traditional development pathways and establish itself as a global innovator,” Prof Mathias stated.

The erudite scholar averred that though Africa has its challenges in infrastructure deficits such as access to technology, logistics and transportation, educational barriers in the areas of quality education and digital literacy, limited investment and informal economies, the continent has promise of potential growth with the development and use of Algorithms.

He attributed the potential promises to demographic advantage, ecosystems, noting that Africa has the potential to leapfrog traditional stages of technological development by adopting mobile and digital solutions directly. Furthermore, he said that focusing on renewable energy and sustainable practices can help Africa address energy shortages while promoting environmental stewardship.

“By bridging the gap between technical knowledge and societal needs, we can create technologies that not only solve problems, but also empower communities, foster inclusion, and drive sustainable development. Collaboration, advocacy, and mentorship are essential to ensuring that technology serves as a tool for equity, empowerment, and a better future for all,” the university Don stated.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obibi congratulated the lecturer, describing the lecture as “fantastic” and the lecturer, as “our rare gift to Africa and the world in the field of Computer Science.”

He acknowledged that most of the recommendations of the lecturer were in consonance with what the university was doing in terms of developing a policy on the use of AI and making the university community to be digital compliant.