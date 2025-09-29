Lga boss tasks corp members on diligent service to fatherland

The Chairman of Etche Local Government Council, Chief Hon Chima Boniface Njoku has called on members of the National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) serving in Etche Local Government Area to see their postings as a call to serve their fatherland and contribute their quota to nation building.

He stated this when the NYSC members on Community Development Service (CDS) on Sanitation paid him a courtesy visit in his office at okehi,the headquarters of the local government council over the weekend

Hon Chima Njoku while congratulating them for the successful completion of their academic studies and graduation on their different fields of study urged them to see their assignment as a new phase in their lives to make a positive impact to the society especially Etche LGA in particular.

He charged them to utilise the opportunity of the service to improve their lives and wished them well in their future endeavours and

assured them of the council’s commitment to support them, while advising them to always respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

Earlier , the leader of the delegation,Mercy Osagie Itohan who led the CDS team said the visit is to intimate the Chairman of the activities of the team. , adding that they were in the council secretariat as part of the team’s Community Development Service on Sanitation to clean up the council secretariat and thanked the council Chairman for the warm reception.

By: Akujobi Amadi