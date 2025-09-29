Troops arrest five suspected criminals with concealed AK-47 rifles

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested five suspected bandits in Kwara State.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, he said the suspects were nabbed on Thursday at a checkpoint along Share town in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state after six AK-47 rifles were found with them.

He said the arrest of the suspected bandits came a day after six persons suspected to be couriers for the kidnappers were arrested around Babanla town, also in the Ifelodun LGA, with a large consignment of bread and petrol.

“Five suspected kidnappers were arrested today along the Share axis.

“They concealed six AK-47s under the charcoal in a Golf saloon car this afternoon.

“They were intercepted by the Nigerian Army team on patrol. The five suspects are undergoing interrogation,” Ajakaye said.

“They have been transferred to the police headquarters in Ilorin for further investigation,” the CPS added.

He also said that many criminals were eliminated in a coordinated assault by government vigilante forces in Omu Aran-Eruku earlier on Tuesday.

“Six motorcycles, assault rifles, and many loaded magazines were recovered from their hideouts.

“Four women and two young men, all suspected to be abduction victims, were rescued and handed to the police divisional post in Omu Aran,” the statement added.