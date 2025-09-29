News
NDLEA arrests two drug kingpins in Lagos, seizes cocaine, heroine
Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested two suspected drug kingpins in Lagos and seized multiple consignments of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine being prepared for export to Europe.
According to a statement released by the NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi on Sunday, the men were arrested for allegedly leading separate drug syndicates, as revealed in weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance by the Agency’s Special Operations Unit (SOU).
“While 64-year-old Nwosa parades himself as a successful textile merchant, 49-year-old Obiegbu is known to many as a businessman who is into wine distribution, but beneath their outward appearance is their hidden illicit drug business unearthed by NDLEA operatives after months of intelligence gathering on the two syndicates led by them,” the statement read.
Babafemi also reported major interceptions in other states. In Borno, 26-year-old Baba Kaka Ibrahim was arrested on 27 September with 39,380 pills of tramadol and exol-5 hidden in the engine compartment of a Mercedes-Benz GLK.
That same day in Yobe, operatives seized 39 parcels of Colorado weighing 1.4kg from a lady, Halima Adamu, on the Damaturu–Maiduguri road, leading to the arrest of another suspect in Maiduguri.
In Kano, the agency said it arrested two men with 30,030 pills of tramadol, while in Bayelsa, three suspects were caught at Swali jetty with 12kg of cannabis and 50 cartridges.
In Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja, the statement said, “a suspect Adedamola Olayeni, 56, was on Monday, 22nd September, arrested with 404 blocks of skunk weighing 262.6kg at the Abuja – Kaduna tollgate. The consignment was found in his Honda Pilot jeep marked MKA 499 TT, coming from Osogbo, Osun state and heading to Katsina state.
In Edo State, NDLEA destroyed more than 24 tonnes of cannabis plants in large forest farms, arrested suspects, and intercepted a truck carrying 1,025kg of concealed skunk along the Wareke–Auchi road.
Chairman and Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd) commended officers for the series of successful operations across Lagos, Borno, Yobe, Kano, Edo, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Kaduna and the FCT.
He said the seizures reflect the Agency’s determination to protect Nigerian youths, dismantle criminal networks and strengthen national security.
“Every gram of these dangerous drugs we seize and remove from our streets and communities reinforces our commitment to safeguard public health and national security,” Marwa stated.
He urged NDLEA commands to sustain the momentum in the ongoing War Against Drug Abuse campaign.
The arrests come as the NDLEA this month commissioned a modern, German-built canine complex in Lagos, a facility it says will boost its detection and interdiction capacity.
The complex, which began in August 2024 and was handed over on schedule, is intended to provide improved infrastructure and working conditions for the Agency’s Canine Unit.
Marwa has credited sniffer dogs with playing a critical role in previous high-profile seizures.
According to the Agency, the canine teams have been instrumental in seizing more than 17.9 tonnes of illicit substances since their deployment.
NIGERIA AT 65: FUBARA HARPS ON UNITY, PEACE
The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has begun the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary with a Juma’at service where prayers were offered for the progress of the state and Nigeria.
Governor Fubara, who advocated for peace and unity of Nigeria during the prayers on Friday at the Rivers State Central Mosque, Port Harcourt, indicated that without peace, the accelerated development of Nigeria will remain in a limbo.
Governor Fubara, who was represented by Alhaji Abdurrazaq Diepriye, therefore urged citizens to remain patriotic.
According to him, “Allah has brought us this far. Without peace, we can not have progress and economic development. I call on all citizens irrespective of creed or tribe to remain patriotic.”
He thanked President Bola Tinubu for restoring peace in Rivers State while also using the forum to appreciate security agencies for their relentless effort in upholding the peace and unity of Rivers State and Nigeria.
The Chief Imam of Rivers State Central Mosque, Imam Ibrahim Yaloo, admonished Moslem faithful to always speak the truth, adding that those who obey Allah will be directed to good deeds and their sins forgiven.
Prayers were offered for Rivers State and Nigeria.
Other activities to mark the 65th Independence anniversary in the state include an Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 28th September and Parade Ceremony on Wednesday, 1st October.
Shettima departs New York for Germany after UNGA engagement
Vice-President Kashim Shettima departed New York on Sunday after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a statement released on Sunday by the VP media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President is now headed to Germany, where he will hold strategic meetings with officials of Deutsche Bank.
The statement read, “Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“During his participation at UNGA 80, VP Shettima secured UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.
“He also showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors and strengthened strategic partnerships with the UK on trade, defence, and migration issues.”
Nkwocha added that the VP delivered Tinubu’s national statement, calling for UN reforms and a permanent seat for Nigeria at the UN Security Council, and “demanded Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth, and digital inclusion initiatives.”
“He also engaged with the Gates Foundation on healthcare and education expansion, positioning Nigeria as the natural hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area’s $3.4 trillion market.
“VP Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by cabinet Ministers who were part of the UNGA 80 delegation and Nigerian Mission officials.”
The aide noted that Shettima will return to Nigeria immediately after his engagements in Germany.
The Tide source recalls that the VP departed Abuja, yesterday.
He led other Nigerian officials at the Assembly.
FG holds special thanksgiving service ahead of 65th Independence Day
As part of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration, the Federal Government held a special thanksgiving service on Sunday at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja to offer prayers and give thanks for the nation.
The event drew top government officials and security chiefs, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as well as their spouses.
Other notable guests included Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led the service chiefs in attendance.
Service chiefs present included the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mrs Kemi Nandap and Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, among others.00
The service came days after the government unveiled the official theme and some of the activities slated for the 2025 Independence celebrations.
This year’s anniversary is tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” as announced by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, in a statement on Wednesday.
“As part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the Juma’at Prayer and the Inter-Denominational Church Service will be held on Friday, 26th September at 1 pm and Sunday, 28th September at 10 am respectively, as well as the World Press Conference on Monday, 29th September at 10 am,” he said.
The Tide source had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, alongside former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, is expected as a special guest at a national discourse convened by the Island Club, Lagos, to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.
