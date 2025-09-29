News
FUBARA: UNDERUTILISED SEAPORTS DENYING RIVERS ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ……..Hosts NPA Board, Mgt On Courtesy Visit
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has lamented the economic losses suffered by the state and the nation due to the underutilisation of the Port Harcourt and Onne seaports, warning that unless their capacities are fully harnessed, Rivers State and Nigeria will continue to miss out on jobs, investments, and industrial growth.
Governor Fubara made this position known on Monday when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Board and Management, led by its Chairman, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo Clement, on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt.
He emphasised that seaports are essential to national development, pointing out that many prosperous nations have relied on world-class ports and airports to power their economies. Fubara noted that despite Rivers State’s strategic advantage of hosting two major ports, their potential remains untapped.
He explained that if Onne Port were operating at full capacity, the ripple effects on the surrounding areas-such as Eleme and Tai- would be transformative. According to him, such a development would drive employment, stimulate manufacturing, expand clearing and forwarding services, and boost economic activity across the state.
The Governor maintained that maximising the ports would lower logistics costs, strengthen investor confidence, and attract industries that rely on proximity to export facilities. He added that the resulting growth would cut across job creation, business expansion, and increased tax revenues.
Fubara also pointed out that Rivers State enjoys a relatively peaceful environment, particularly under his administration, which has worked to foster stability and attract investments. He contrasted this with other states where port activities are often disrupted by community disputes, stressing that Rivers maintains smoother cooperation among host communities, the government, and the NPA.
On infrastructure, the Governor identified the dilapidated federal roads leading to the ports as a serious challenge. He said the poor state of the roads has led to flooding and traffic congestion and called on the Federal Government to prioritise their rehabilitation. While recognising that such roads fall under federal jurisdiction, he assured that his administration would complement federal efforts through improved traffic management, better regulation of truck drivers, and the enforcement of order around port areas.
He further pledged to strengthen security in the port environment by facilitating the establishment of a police station within the facilities. The Governor linked insecurity to unemployment, noting that a fully functional port system would naturally reduce crime by providing alternative opportunities for young people.
Fubara condemned the encroachment of port lands by private individuals, warning that such practices undermine future development. He requested that the NPA provide comprehensive reports of such encroachment so the state government could intervene appropriately.
He also attributed much of the flooding around the ports to the poor condition of the access roads and inadequate drainage. He promised that once problem areas were identified, his administration would collaborate with the NPA on remedial works.
The Governor commended the NPA Board for engaging with the state government before embarking on intervention projects, noting that such collaboration would ensure sustainability and community acceptance. He urged the Board to seize the current moment to revitalise the seaports so that they could become genuine engines of growth rather than neglected facilities.
In his remarks, Chairman of the Board, Senator Adeyeye Adedayo Clement, thanked Governor Fubara for his warm reception, whilst describing Nigeria’s litoral states as being richly endowed with marine assets that can drive economic prosperity. He assured that the NPA Board was committed to optimising operations at the Port Harcourt and Onne ports.
He also sought the state government’s support in addressing key challenges such as rehabilitation of access roads, control of illegal truck parking, improved environmental sanitation, and the establishment of a police post to bolster security within the port precincts.
NIGERIA AT 65: FUBARA HARPS ON UNITY, PEACE
The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has begun the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary with a Juma’at service where prayers were offered for the progress of the state and Nigeria.
Governor Fubara, who advocated for peace and unity of Nigeria during the prayers on Friday at the Rivers State Central Mosque, Port Harcourt, indicated that without peace, the accelerated development of Nigeria will remain in a limbo.
Governor Fubara, who was represented by Alhaji Abdurrazaq Diepriye, therefore urged citizens to remain patriotic.
According to him, “Allah has brought us this far. Without peace, we can not have progress and economic development. I call on all citizens irrespective of creed or tribe to remain patriotic.”
He thanked President Bola Tinubu for restoring peace in Rivers State while also using the forum to appreciate security agencies for their relentless effort in upholding the peace and unity of Rivers State and Nigeria.
The Chief Imam of Rivers State Central Mosque, Imam Ibrahim Yaloo, admonished Moslem faithful to always speak the truth, adding that those who obey Allah will be directed to good deeds and their sins forgiven.
Prayers were offered for Rivers State and Nigeria.
Other activities to mark the 65th Independence anniversary in the state include an Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, 28th September and Parade Ceremony on Wednesday, 1st October.
Shettima departs New York for Germany after UNGA engagement
Vice-President Kashim Shettima departed New York on Sunday after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a statement released on Sunday by the VP media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President is now headed to Germany, where he will hold strategic meetings with officials of Deutsche Bank.
The statement read, “Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed New York, United States, after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“During his participation at UNGA 80, VP Shettima secured UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ commendation for Nigeria’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.
“He also showcased Nigeria’s $200 billion energy transition opportunity to global investors and strengthened strategic partnerships with the UK on trade, defence, and migration issues.”
Nkwocha added that the VP delivered Tinubu’s national statement, calling for UN reforms and a permanent seat for Nigeria at the UN Security Council, and “demanded Africa’s control over its $700 billion mineral wealth, and digital inclusion initiatives.”
“He also engaged with the Gates Foundation on healthcare and education expansion, positioning Nigeria as the natural hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area’s $3.4 trillion market.
“VP Shettima was seen off at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by cabinet Ministers who were part of the UNGA 80 delegation and Nigerian Mission officials.”
The aide noted that Shettima will return to Nigeria immediately after his engagements in Germany.
The Tide source recalls that the VP departed Abuja, yesterday.
He led other Nigerian officials at the Assembly.
FG holds special thanksgiving service ahead of 65th Independence Day
As part of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration, the Federal Government held a special thanksgiving service on Sunday at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja to offer prayers and give thanks for the nation.
The event drew top government officials and security chiefs, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, as well as their spouses.
Other notable guests included Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Lalong, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who led the service chiefs in attendance.
Service chiefs present included the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mrs Kemi Nandap and Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, among others.00
The service came days after the government unveiled the official theme and some of the activities slated for the 2025 Independence celebrations.
This year’s anniversary is tagged “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” as announced by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, in a statement on Wednesday.
“As part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the Juma’at Prayer and the Inter-Denominational Church Service will be held on Friday, 26th September at 1 pm and Sunday, 28th September at 10 am respectively, as well as the World Press Conference on Monday, 29th September at 10 am,” he said.
The Tide source had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, alongside former Heads of State, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, is expected as a special guest at a national discourse convened by the Island Club, Lagos, to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.
