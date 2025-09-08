Ogun prioritises talent discovery over medals – Commissioner

Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Honourable Wasiu Isiaka, has said the state’s main objective at the ninth National Youth Games in Asaba was to discover and nurture future athletes rather than chase medals.

Isiaka expressed satisfaction with Team Ogun’s performance at the Games, which conclude on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“We are satisfied with the result, but for us it is not about winning medals, it is the number of people we were able to release to the national team. We discovered about four athletes, so that really is our own achievement,” he told Tidesports source.

The commissioner explained that four athletes were identified across different sports during the competition and would represent the state at the forthcoming Intermediate Games.

In outlining plans, Isiaka said the Sports Ministry would partner with primary and secondary schools to build a pipeline of young athletes for both Ogun State and Nigeria.

“There are rooms for improvement, and that is why we are bringing in NAPGAS into the discovery stage. They are the ones in charge of primary school pupils.

“The athletes we discover through our partnership will be nurtured to the next stage of their career and will represent the state, probably in the under-17 that is about to be introduced,” he said.

Isiaka praised Governor Dapo Abiodun for backing the Sports Ministry’s programmes, saying the state’s achievements in sports development could not have been possible without his support.

“I would like to thank His Excellency, Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his support towards sports. All the plans in place, our numerous achievements, could not have been possible without his total support, and his zeal, determination and belief in the Sports Ministry to develop sports in the state,” he said.

Team Ogun finished the Games in 12th place on the medals table with a total of 33 medals, comprising four gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze.