PSG Unhappy With France Over Players Injuries
Paris St-Germain have accused the France national team of ignoring risks around Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue that led to the pair sustaining “avoidable” injuries during their World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.
Dembele has been ruled out for around six weeks with a serious hamstring injury, while Doue is sidelined for about four weeks, according to the French club.
They are set to miss several key matches, including the opening fixture in the defence of their Champions League title.
In a statement, the European champions said they had sent a letter to the French Football Federation calling for a more transparent and collaborative coordination on medical protocol between clubs and the national team.
PSG added they had sent the federation concrete medical information, even before the French national team began training, on the acceptable workload and injury risks for its players.
The statement said: “The club regrets that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the French national team’s medical staff and that there was a total lack of consultation with its medical teams.”
PSG hoped the “regrettable events” would lead to exchanges between clubs and France’s medical team being documented and a “precautionary principle” followed for players who are called up while undergoing treatment.
“The recent serious and avoidable events must give rise to rapid and immediate corrective measures,” added the statement.
Forward Dembele replaced the injured Doue at half-time of the 2-0 win on Friday, only to be substituted himself in the 81st minute.
France boss Didier Deschamps defended his decision to play Dembele, saying: “I was sure that he was capable of playing a high level match, otherwise I would not have played him.
“This time, it’s the other thigh. He was fit. It is unfortunate for him but could have happened to another player.”
Speaking on yesteday, Deschamps said Doue wanted to play and while he understood the club’s frustration he added: “the desire to play takes precedent over a lot of things”.
Speaking to Tidesports source, he added: “From the moment the player is on the pitch, there is no such thing as zero risk.”
PSG begin the defence of their Champions League title at home to Atalanta on 17 September before they travel to Spain to take on last season’s semi-finalists Barcelona on 1 October.
Both players played a significant role as PSG won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble last season, with Doue scoring and named man of the match in their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the European final.
They were later named in Uefa’s team of the tournament.
Dembele is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, with the ceremony taking place on 21 September.
PSG have started their league season with three wins from three and sit top of the table, with their next match against Lens after the international break.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on an emotional night for Portugal as they thrashed Armenia 5-0 in their first match since Diogo Jota died.
A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in tribute to Liverpool’s Portugal forward Jota and his brother Andre Silva after they were killed in a car crash in July.
Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the World Cup qualifier before 40-year-old Ronaldo made it 2-0 when he scored in the 21st minute – the same number that Jota wore for Portugal.
“We’re all very happy because it shows he’s [Jota] with us, that he was there, and that moment, Ronaldo’s goal, was made possible,” left-back Nuno Tavares said.
“He’ll always be with us, as was clear today.”
Joao Cancelo made it 3-0 before Ronaldo got his second with a stunning long-range strike to take his international record to 140 goals.
Felix rounded off the big win with his second goal just after the hour mark.
IAUE VC Football Cup Final Holds In PH, Wed
Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, in Rivers State, will be at the centre stage on Wednesday as the VC Cup final, both male and female categories will be played at the prestigious Stadium in the school.
The both final matches promises to be exciting, as arrangements have been concluded to watch one of the best VC football Cup finals in the history.
VC Cup tournament is an annual sporting event that involves all students in various facilities.
According to the Chief coach of the University football team, David Egbiri, the female will final will kick off 2pm between faculty of Human Kinetics and Management Sciences, while the male will kick off by 4pm between Social Science and Natural Applied Science
Egbiri, who was former coach of Abiola Babe FC and Concord FC, lauded the Vice Chancellor. Prof. Okechukwu Onuchukwu for releasing funds on sports development, saying that he has never also failed the School in terms of infrastructural development.
“The VC who is also a sports personality has not failed to release funds for this tournament, apart from that he has not also disappointed in terms of developing the school in all ramifications.
“I want to say that my major reason for accepting to coach the school football team is to develop the youth through sports”, Coach Egbiri said.
The former Eagle Cement Coach, explained that he was not encouraged the way and manner the young ones are going about sports because there is no discipline and so much quest for quick money.
” Honestly, the way young players are looking money was just too much. Looking for short cuts always to make money that is more reason some of them don’t go far and end up badly
” In our days we first of all think about how to make name and we are passionate about it. I went to school and saw myself in sports, while my initial intention was to read electrical engineering” he stated.
Tonye Orabere
Gov. Decries Delta’s Poor Performance At 2025 NYG
The Delta State Sports Commission has come under scrutiny following the state’s disappointing performance at the just-concluded National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, where Lagos dethroned Delta to clinch top spot.
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, visibly displeased with both the poor outing of Team Delta and the organizational lapses witnessed during the Games, summoned an emergency meeting with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) immediately after the closing ceremony.
Delta, which had dominated the NYG by finishing first in the last eight editions, only managed second place this time — a result the governor described as “totally unacceptable,” especially given the state’s significant investment in the event.
According to a reliable source privy to the meeting, Governor Oborevwori expressed deep disappointment, stressing that his administration had provided all necessary support to the Sports Commission and the LOC to ensure Delta retained its traditional top position.
In a decisive move, the governor demoted his Executive Assistant on Sports and former Director-General of the Sports Commission, Festus Owhojero, under whose leadership the Games were organized. Owhojero was reassigned from Executive Assistant (EA) to Senior Special Assistant (SSA) with immediate effect.
The governor’s action, our source revealed, reflects his zero-tolerance stance on incompetence and underperformance within his administration. Mr. Owhojero thus becomes the first high-profile casualty of the governor’s resolve to reposition sports in Delta State.
Furthermore, Oborevwori directed the Sports Commission and LOC officials to submit a detailed report on the Games, outlining what went wrong and providing recommendations for improvement. The governor emphasized the need for urgent reforms to restore Delta’s dominance, especially as the state is set to host the next edition of the Games under an existing memorandum of understanding (MoU).
WCQ: NFF Denies Post Match Statement
The Nigeria Football Federation has distanced itself from a post-match statement that criticised some Super Eagles players following the team’s 1-1 draw with South Africa in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
The statement, issued by the NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, singled out forward Cyriel Dessers and captain William Troost-Ekong for criticism.
It accused Dessers of being sluggish and faulted Ekong for the own goal that gave Bafana Bafana the lead.
However, NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said on Wednesday that the statement did not represent the official position of the Federation.
“I saw the release just like everyone else did. Nobody in the Federation is happy with it,” Sanusi said.
“The NFF did not authorise that statement. We have great respect for all the players. Blaming an individual for a team result is unfair.”
He added that the Federation regards the South Africa match as a collective effort and will not support attempts to scapegoat any player.
“When we win, it’s a team victory. When we lose, it’s also collective. No player should be singled out,” Sanusi said.
He described the targeted criticism of Troost-Ekong as unjustified, noting that the defender had previously been celebrated as the Most Valuable Player at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.
“It was an unfortunate own goal. His intention was to clear the ball. Anyone who knows football understands that such things happen,” he said..
Sanusi also expressed confidence in the team’s unity, revealing that efforts were ongoing to regroup and refocus ahead of the remaining qualifiers and AFCON.
“Our house is in order. We’re preparing for the rest of the qualifiers and the AFCON in Morocco,” he said.
“There’s no problem with our players or coaching crew. Our relationship remains cordial. The government and the NFF are proud of the players’ efforts.”
The Federation had initially praised Calvin Bassey for his equalising goal and lamented the team’s failure to convert second-half chances.
But Sanusi made it clear that internal disciplinary action would be taken over the unauthorised release.
“I can assure you the NFF will take action on the matter,” he said.
Nigeria currently sit third in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifiers with 11 points from eight matches. South Africa lead the group with 17 points.
The Super Eagles must now win their remaining games against Lesotho and Benin Republic and hope other results go their way to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.