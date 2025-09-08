PSG Unhappy With France Over Players Injuries

Paris St-Germain have accused the France national team of ignoring risks around Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue that led to the pair sustaining “avoidable” injuries during their World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.

Dembele has been ruled out for around six weeks with a serious hamstring injury, while Doue is sidelined for about four weeks, according to the French club.

They are set to miss several key matches, including the opening fixture in the defence of their Champions League title.

In a statement, the European champions said they had sent a letter to the French Football Federation calling for a more transparent and collaborative coordination on medical protocol between clubs and the national team.

PSG added they had sent the federation concrete medical information, even before the French national team began training, on the acceptable workload and injury risks for its players.

The statement said: “The club regrets that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the French national team’s medical staff and that there was a total lack of consultation with its medical teams.”

PSG hoped the “regrettable events” would lead to exchanges between clubs and France’s medical team being documented and a “precautionary principle” followed for players who are called up while undergoing treatment.

“The recent serious and avoidable events must give rise to rapid and immediate corrective measures,” added the statement.

Forward Dembele replaced the injured Doue at half-time of the 2-0 win on Friday, only to be substituted himself in the 81st minute.

France boss Didier Deschamps defended his decision to play Dembele, saying: “I was sure that he was capable of playing a high level match, otherwise I would not have played him.

“This time, it’s the other thigh. He was fit. It is unfortunate for him but could have happened to another player.”

Speaking on yesteday, Deschamps said Doue wanted to play and while he understood the club’s frustration he added: “the desire to play takes precedent over a lot of things”.

Speaking to Tidesports source, he added: “From the moment the player is on the pitch, there is no such thing as zero risk.”

PSG begin the defence of their Champions League title at home to Atalanta on 17 September before they travel to Spain to take on last season’s semi-finalists Barcelona on 1 October.

Both players played a significant role as PSG won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble last season, with Doue scoring and named man of the match in their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the European final.

They were later named in Uefa’s team of the tournament.

Dembele is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, with the ceremony taking place on 21 September.

PSG have started their league season with three wins from three and sit top of the table, with their next match against Lens after the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on an emotional night for Portugal as they thrashed Armenia 5-0 in their first match since Diogo Jota died.

A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in tribute to Liverpool’s Portugal forward Jota and his brother Andre Silva after they were killed in a car crash in July.

Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the World Cup qualifier before 40-year-old Ronaldo made it 2-0 when he scored in the 21st minute – the same number that Jota wore for Portugal.

“We’re all very happy because it shows he’s [Jota] with us, that he was there, and that moment, Ronaldo’s goal, was made possible,” left-back Nuno Tavares said.

“He’ll always be with us, as was clear today.”

Joao Cancelo made it 3-0 before Ronaldo got his second with a stunning long-range strike to take his international record to 140 goals.

Felix rounded off the big win with his second goal just after the hour mark.