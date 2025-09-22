News
Nigeria Needs Citizens With Character, Not Just Armed Soldiers -NDLEA Boss
Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General BubaMarwa (retd), has said that what Nigeria needs to overcome its current challenges is citizens who embody discipline, loyalty, and resilience.
Marwa made this known on Saturday night in Abuja during the 38th-anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Military School Class of 1982, where he emphasised the enduring value of character in nation-building.
He commended the Class of 1982 for producing two serving Service Chiefs, the Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Air Chief, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, calling it a historic achievement.
He praised the set’s contributions to their alma mater, noting that their projects symbolised gratitude and enduring loyalty.
Marwa’s call for discipline, loyalty, and resilience comes at a time when Nigeria faces a wide array of challenges, including insecurity, economic instability, social fragmentation, and declining public trust in institutions.
“Our country today needs more than soldiers with weapons. She needs citizens with character, men and women armed with courage, loyalty, discipline, and resilience,” Marwa said.
Marwa himself is an alumnus of NMS, and his reflections on the school’s values, discipline, unity, loyalty, and resilience were tied to a broader message about the qualities needed to confront Nigeria’s present-day crises.
Founded in 1954, Nigerian Military School, Zaria, has produced countless military officers and public servants who have contributed significantly to national development.
Marwa’s speech highlighted how institutions like NMS shape not just soldiers, but citizens who are equipped with the inner strength to lead with character.
News
Group Doles out N13m To Market Women In Isiama
News
Fubara’s Return Excites NCSU … As Hope Rises For Civil Servants
News
NDDC Organizes ADR Capacity Building for Staff
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
-
Sports4 days ago
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
-
Sports4 days ago
NPFL club name Iorfa new GM
-
Sports4 days ago
NNL abolishes playoffs for NPFL promotion
-
Sports4 days ago
NSF: Early preparations begin for 2026 National Sports Festival
-
Sports4 days ago
Kwara Hopeful To Host Confed Cup in Ilorin
-
Sports4 days ago
RSG Award Renovation Work At Yakubu Gowon Stadium
-
Politics4 days ago
Rivers Assembly Resumes Sitting After Six-Month Suspension