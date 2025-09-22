News
Rotary Club Earmarks N11.6m for 2025 Service Year
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt North District 9141 has earmarked the sum of N11.6million for its services this year.
The newly inaugurated president of the Club, Rotarian BabafemiAdegbite, revealed this in his inaugural address at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the club activities for the year will involve the provision of maternal and child health, disease prevention, water and sanitation, and community economic development/vocational training.
Also to be carried out within the Rotary Year include peace building and conflict prevention, basic education and literacy as well as environment and provision of Rotary signage at Rumuobiakani roundabout/tree planting exercise at state school, Okporo.
He said the project will impact positively on the society.
“Beyond the glitz and glamour of our elaborate installation ceremony lies a need to impact positively on the world through transformative projects to be executed in Rotary’s seven areas of focus
“To this end, we have outlined our proposed service projects for this Rotary Year and I hereby enjoin you to partner with us in executing these laudable projects for the benefits of humanity,” he said.
Adegbite who is the 16th president of the club described Rotary Club as a service organisation committed to the service of humanity/less privileged persons in the society.
He said Rotary Club, “comprises of professionals from different walks of life united in doing good in the world,” adding that the club position reflects this year’s theme which is “Unite for good”
Also speaking, the immediate past president of the club, Rotarian ChineduMaduka, thanked members for their immense support during the last Rotary Year
He noted that the collaborations, dedication and steadfastness of members were excellent.
“I humbly thanked every member of the Northern stars for your support from July 1st 2024 till July 2025. Without each and every one of you, the achievements we made couldn’t have been possible,” he said.
By: John Bibor
Group Doles out N13m To Market Women In Isiama
Fubara’s Return Excites NCSU … As Hope Rises For Civil Servants
NDDC Organizes ADR Capacity Building for Staff
