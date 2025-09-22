News
FUBARA ARRIVES RIVERS GOVT HOUSE ….To Resume Duties After Emergency Rule
Rivers State Governor, Sir SiminalayiFubara, has expressed profound gratitude to the people of Rivers State for the massive show of love and solidarity that greeted his return to the state following the lifting of the six-month State of Emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Governor Fubara’s aircraft touched down at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, at exactly 12:19 p.m. on Friday, where a sea of jubilant supporters had gathered to welcome him back. From the airport to Government House, crowds thronged out in celebration, reaffirming their loyalty and bond with his administration.
Speaking shortly after arriving at Government House, Governor Fubara, accompanied by his wife, Lady Valerie Fubara; Deputy Governor, Prof. NgoziOdu; Chief of Staff, Dr. Edison Ehie; and other top officials, described the rousing reception as humbling and deeply symbolic.
“Let me first of all appreciate the wonderful people of Rivers State. I am really humbled by what I saw at the airport. I was also briefed with some photographs of what happened here yesterday. That reception really humbled me. It showed love, confidence, and solidarity,” he said.
The Governor stressed that the overwhelming turnout was more than a celebration, but an affirmation of the enduring connection between his government and the people.
“It is not just the massive reception by the number of people who came out to celebrate, but a reaffirmation of the bond between this government and the people that we are serving. I want to assure you that we will, by the grace of God, continue to do those things that have made you people love us,” Governor Fubara added.
He further pledged that every stakeholder, authority, and institution that contributed to the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state would be duly recognised in his statewide broadcast scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
“I want to appreciate everyone and to say that we love you,” the Governor concluded.
