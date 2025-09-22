News
NDDC Organizes ADR Capacity Building for Staff
Group Doles out N13m To Market Women In Isiama
Fubara’s Return Excites NCSU … As Hope Rises For Civil Servants
Shettima Arrives New York for UN General Assembly
Vice-President KashimShettima yesterday departed Abuja for New York, the United States, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
According to a statement released by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Vice-President, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement at the high-level meeting in New York.
The statement read, “Vice President KashimShettima has departed Abuja, Nigeria, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, holding in New York, United States of America, from Monday, September 22 to Sunday, September 28, 2025.
“Senator Shettima, who is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the global event, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.”
On the sideline, Nkwocha added that the VP will announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement at this year’s UN special event on climate.
The Tide reports that UNGA 80 opened on 9 September 2025.
Among scheduled events is a high-level general debate that will run from 23 to 27 September and conclude on 29 September 2025.
The SDG Moment will be held on 22 September to highlight inspiring action on the Sustainable Development Goals.
According to the statement, Shettima’sprogramme in New York will include bilateral engagements and multilateral discussions on issues of national and international importance.
