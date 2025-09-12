Ikwerre Traditional Rulers Urge Council Chairmen On Unity, Development

The Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognised Traditional Rulers has advised the chairmen of the four Ikwerre-speaking Local Government Areas in the State to embrace unity, collaboration, and community-centred governance as the basis for sustainable development across the region.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the body on behalf of the forum, the Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom (Eze Woji XII), HM Prof. Leslie N. Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, and Nye Nwe Ali Omerelu, HRH, Eze (Engr.) Ben O. Ugo, Elumoha VIII, respectively, at the end of its monthly meeting held at Atali, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Saturday.

The Forum, in the statement, said it was compelled to address the need for synergy between political leadership and traditional institutions in Ikwerre land.

It specifically addressed the chairmen of Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt City, Ikwerre, and Emohua Local Government Areas, urging them to pursue policies that reflect the collective interest of the Ikwerre people.

“It is no longer acceptable for each council chairman to operate in isolation. We are one people, with shared history, culture, and destiny. Our political leaders must not forget that their strength lies in unity”, the statement read.

The royal fathers expressed concern over what they called “political fragmentation” among Ikwerre leaders, warning that failure to close ranks could hinder future development initiatives and diminish the influence of the Ikwerre ethnic group in the state’s political landscape.

They also called for regular inter-council meetings to harmonise development strategies, share best practices, and address cross-boundary issues such as insecurity, youth restiveness, and infrastructural decay.

The Forum further cautioned the chairmen against sidelining traditional rulers in the administration of grassroots affairs, noting that many local councils were taking major community decisions without due consultation.

“Traditional rulers are not political spectators. We are custodians of our people’s values and should be engaged on issues that affect our communities”, the Forum stressed.

The monarchs urged the council bosses to invest more in youth empowerment, skill acquisition, and educational programmes to reduce unemployment and the lure of criminal activities among young people in the area.

They decried the increasing rate of cult-related violence, drug abuse, and communal clashes in parts of Ikwerre land, calling for joint security task forces supported by the local councils in collaboration with traditional institutions.

“Security cannot be left to the state government alone. The councils must take the lead in creating safe environments for commerce, learning, and peaceful living”, the statement noted.

In addition, the Forum advised against the politicisation of development projects, warning that no community should be denied infrastructural development due to perceived political affiliations or past voting patterns.

“The mandate of the council chairmen is to serve all constituents without discrimination. The people are watching, and posterity will judge”, it stated.

The Forum also proposed the institution of an annual “Ikwerre Unity and Development Summit” to bring together traditional rulers, elected officials, youth leaders, women groups, and civil society organisations to chart a common course for the ethnic nation.

While congratulating the chairmen over their electoral victory, the traditional rulers reaffirmed their commitment to working with them and the State Government to promote peace, cultural preservation, and inclusive development in Ikwerre land.

King Onunwor