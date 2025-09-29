IAUE Emerges Winner Of National Campus Debate, 2025

The Managing Director, Rigour Edge Limited, Mr. Zeismer Evans Osi, has said the end of emergency rule and subsequent return of democratic governance in Rivers State has sparked renewed debate about the state of political peace in the state.

Osi, who said this yesterday, when he spoke in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, stated that without a genuine reconciliation between the Governor, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and his members, any move towards the realization of total peace may suffer some set back.

According to him, the dynamics of political relationships in Rivers State are starkly different from those at the federal level or other states of the Federation.

“At the national level, you see the Senate President consistently welcoming the President at the airport, symbolizing a level of cooperation and respect”, he said.

He also noted that the inability of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and his members to receive the Governor at the airport as courtesy demands was an indication of unresolved political differences in the system.

Such, he noted, further raised questions about the depth of the speculated peace in the state.

“True peace and stability can only be achieved when there is mutual respect and cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government”, he said.

The Business tycoon further noted that the political tension between the Governor and the Assembly has been documented, thus the need to pursue genuine peace.

“As the Governor settles back to his duties, many are calling for a renewed effort to bridge the gap between the executive and legislative branches. Without such reconciliation, the prospects for genuine political peace in Rivers State remain uncertain”, he said.

Also, Evans-Osi queried the President General of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), Bright Amaewhule, over his criticism against Governor Fubara’s supporters when they went to receive him, and added that such was not in tune with modern ways of politicking.

Meanwhile, he called on all political actors in the state to consider the interest of the state for the betterment of all.

By: King Onunwor