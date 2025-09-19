News
FAAC Disburses N2.225trn For August, Highest In Nigeria
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed N2.225 trillion as federation revenue for the month of August 2025, the highest ever allocation to the three tiers of government and other statutory recipients.
This marks the second consecutive month that FAAC disbursements have crossed the N2 trillion mark.
The revenue, shared at the August 2025 FAAC meeting in Abuja, was buoyed by increases in oil and gas royalty, value-added tax (VAT), and common external tariff (CET) levies, according to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.
Out of the N2.225 trillion total distributable revenue, FAAC said N1,478.593 trillion came from statutory revenue, N672.903 billion from VAT, N32.338 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and N41.284 billion from Exchange Difference.
The communiqué revealed that gross federation revenue for the month stood at N3.635 trillion. From this amount, N124.839 billion was deducted as cost of collection, while N1,285.845 trillion was set aside for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.
From the statutory revenue of N1.478 trillion, the Federal Government received N684.462 billion, State Governments received N347.168 billion, and Local Government Councils received N267.652 billion. A further N179.311 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) went to oil-producing states as derivation revenue.
From the distributable VAT revenue of N672.903 billion, the Federal Government received N100.935 billion, the states received N336.452 billion, while the local governments got N235.516 billion.
Of the N32.338 billion shared from EMTL, the Federal Government received N4.851 billion, the States received N16.169 billion, and the Local Governments received N11.318 billion.
From the N41.284 billion exchange difference, the Federal Government received N19.799 billion, the states received N10.042 billion, and the local governments received N7.742 billion, while N3.701 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the oil-producing states as derivation.
FG Ends Passport Production At Multiple Centres After 62 Years
The Nigeria Immigration Service has officially ended passport production at multiple centres, transitioning to a single, centralised system for the first time in 62 years.
Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this yesterday while inspecting Nigeria’s new Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja.
He stated that since the establishment of NIS in 1963, Nigeria had never operated a central passport production centre, until now, marking a major reform milestone.
“The project is 100 per cent ready. Nigeria can now be more productive and efficient in delivering passport services,” Tunji-Ojo said.
He explained that old machines could only produce 250 to 300 passports daily, but the new system had a capacity of 4,500 to 5,000 passports every day.
“With this, NIS can now meet daily demands within just four to five hours of operation,” he added, describing it as a game-changer for passport processing in Nigeria.
“We promised two-week delivery, and we’re now pushing for one week.
“Automation and optimisation are crucial for keeping this promise to Nigerians,” the minister said.
He noted that centralisation, in line with global standards, would improve uniformity and enhance the overall integrity of Nigerian travel documents worldwide.
Tunji-Ojo described the development as a step toward bringing services closer to Nigerians while driving a culture of efficiency and total passport system reform.
He said the centralised production system aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, boosting NIS capacity and changing the narrative for better service delivery.
KenPoly Governing Council Decries Inadequate Power Supply, Poor Infrastructure On Campus
The Governing Council of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, has decried the inadequate power supply and poor state of infrastructural facilities and equipment at the institution.
The Council also appealed to the government, including Non-Governmental Organisations, agencies, as well as well-meaning Rivers people to intervene to restore and sustain the laudable gesture, dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the polytechnic.
The Chairman of the newly inaugurated Council, Professor Friday B. Sigalo, made this appeal during a tour of facilities at the Polytechnic, recently.
Accompanied by members of the team, Prof Sigalo emphasised the position of technology, technical and vocational education in sustainable development.
He noted that with the prospects on ground, and the programmes and activities undertaken in the polytechnic, there is no doubt that the institution would add values to the educational system in our society and foster the desired development, if the existing challenges are jointly tackled.
This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Registrar, Public Relations, Kenpoly, Innocent Ogbonda-Nwanwu, and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
The chairman who restated the intention of his team of technocrats to ensure that KenPoly enjoys desirable face-lift, said the Council would deliver on its core mandates, accordingly.
Earlier, the Rector, KenPoly Engr. Dr. Ledum S. Gwarah, commended the appointment of Professor Friday B. Sigalo as Chairman of the KenPoly Governing Council.
He described him and his team as seasoned technocrats and expressed confidence in their ability to succeed.
The Rector pledged the management’s support to the Council to ensure that KenPoly resumes its rightful place in the comity of polytechnics in the country.
Facilities visited by the Governing Council include KenPoly workshops, laboratories, skills acquisition centre, library, hostels and medical centre.
Chinedu Wosu
Fubara’s Return: Rivers Elders, Women Call For Unity, Hail Tinubu
The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum (RIVELF) has issued a called for unity and reconciliation in Rivers State, following the lifting of the State of Emergency and the restoration of full democratic governance.
The forum emphasized the need for peace, sober reflection, forgiveness, and rededication to service and good governance as the state embarks on a new journey.
The RIVELF statement highlighted the importance of putting aside bitterness and factional differences, and working together to tackle the state’s challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, infrastructural decay, and environmental degradation.
The forum urged leaders to recommit themselves to their constitutional duties, prioritizing the welfare and interests of the people of Rivers State.
The statement was signed by Dr. Gabriel Toby, KSC, DSSRS, Acting Chairman of the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum.
Dr. Toby emphasized that Rivers State belongs to all its citizens, and its future depends on their collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting the state.
“Whether in government or opposition, rural or urban, we must remember that Rivers State belongs to us all, and its future depends on our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our people and the state,” he stated.
The group also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for lifting the State of Emergency and restoring full democratic governance in Rivers State.
The forum welcomed the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Ameawhule, and other members of the Assembly, and expressed hope that this new dawn will mark a fresh start rooted in accountability, transparency, and integrity.
They also urged the good people of Rivers State to remain calm, peaceful, and hopeful as they enter this new phase.
Citizens are encouraged to reject violence, resist those who seek to divide them, support lawful governance, pray for wisdom for their leaders, and actively participate in rebuilding their state.
In the same vein, Rivers Women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, have applauded Tinubu, Fubara and Wike, alongside other leaders and stakeholders, for their roles in ending the political impasse and restoring democracy in Rivers State.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Media Officer, Rivers Women Unite For SIM, Comr. Glory N. Sunday, yesterday.
Speaking after a special fellowship with the theme “Finger of God” at the Ecumenical Centre, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the women noted that the suspension of emergency rule and return of democratic structures is a welcome development for the people of Rivers State.
They commended all Rivers people, civil society groups, and the media who stood firm during the trying times, and called for forgiveness, deeper healing, reconciliation, and unity to ensure lasting peace, progress and development in the state.
The women gave thanks to Almighty God for showing His hand in restoring stability and a way forward for Rivers people and Rivers State.
The Tide reports that Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State on the 18th of March, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, Prof. (Mrs) Ngozi Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly for six months in the first instance.
In place of the governor, the President appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) as Sole Administrator.
However, Tinubu announced the suspension of the Emergency Rule on Wednesday, stating, “It therefore gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency in Rivers State shall end with effect from midnight today (Wednesday).”
