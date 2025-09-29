ECOWAS Parliament Adopts AI In Lawmaking

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament says it will adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance informed deliberation, optimised legislation, and strengthen parliamentary oversight.

The regional bloc made the remark recently at the Second 2025 Extraordinary Session which held in Port Harcourt.

The theme of the session was, “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Parliamentary Efficiency, Ethical Governance and Development in the ECOWAS Region.”

Fourth Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Mr Billay Tunkara, while closing the session on AI efficiency, said lawmakers would deploy appropriate tools to strengthen internal regulations.

He said the AI revolution was irreversible and had become a paradigm shift, redefining the region’s economies, societies and governance.

According to him, AI had moved from the realm of science fiction to a powerful global force driving major advances across sectors.

“Therefore, the use of AI in the ECOWQS Parliament will result to informed deliberation, optimised legislation and strengthened oversight.

“It offers us the means to make our work more efficient, transparent and closer to citizens’ expectations.

“So, it is up to us, parliamentarians to appropriate these tools, to train our collaborators and to adapt our internal regulations to accommodate this new intelligence”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom in Rivers State, HRM King Ateke Tom, has pledged support for government efforts to sustain peace in the Niger Delta.

He gave the assurance when he received a delegation of the ECOWAS Parliament, led by its Speaker, Mrs. Hadja Ibrahima, at his palace in Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area.

Tom, a former Niger Delta agitator, said he once took up arms to draw government’s attention to the plight of people in the oil-rich region.

“The agitation brought the Federal Government’s focus to our challenges.

“It was the agitation that created the opportunity for our people to be remembered, and for Goodluck Jonathan to become President”, he said.

He stated the struggle highlighted environmental degradation, poverty, and hardship endured by the Niger Delta people despite oil profits from the land.

The traditional ruler added that he later played a key role in disarming agitators and facilitating peace in the region.

“Today, the benefit of that peace is becoming evident”, he noted.

Tom urged the ECOWAS Parliament to use its platform to advocate for the development of the Niger Delta region.