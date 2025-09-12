News
Customs Generates N476 Billion In 8 Months – Babandede
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Onne Area 2 generated the sum of N476 billion between January and August 2025.
The immediate past Comptroller of the area 2 Command, Mr Muhammad Babandede, stated this on Wednesday, while handing over to the new Comptroller Am Alkali, at the Onne Area 2 Command , Eleme, in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Babandede, who resumed at Onne command in May 2024, has now been promoted to the rank of an Assistant Comptroller of Customs and subsequently redeployed to Zone A, Lagos Command.
Recounting his achievements while in Onne, Babandede stated that before his redeployment, he had surpassed half his target for 2025.
“For this year, 2025, my target is N700 billion, as at the end of August, we had already generated N476 billion.
“This feat is a testament to hard work and dedication of officers and men” he said.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Babandede thanked officers and sister agencies at the command for support during his tenure as the Comptroller.
He noted that the support paid off, resulting in high-level achievements under his watch.
“2024 was one of the best years concerning revenue generation.
“My revenue target last year was N618 billion, but we generated N639 billion.
“So far, more than N1.6 trillion has been generated under my leadership, my job was not limited to revenue generation, it also covered trade facilitation too.
“Commendable milestones in the area of trade promotion also topped our mandate as we confiscated 844 assorted rifles, 112,500 rounds of armunitions and over 77 million bottles of Tramadol syrup alongside several illicit, expired medicines and contrabands” he explained.
Babandede also commended the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), NAFDAC, and the DSS for their collaboration.
He also noted that the command during his tenure embarked on several projects for Cooperate Social Responsible to host community, orphanage homes, children as well as persons living with disabilities.
“In furtheranc of commitment to public health and safety, I am pleased to share a recent significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to combat illicit trade in medicine.
” Some people take illicit medicine for different reasons without a professional medical prescription.
” For example, codeine syrup and tramadol might be misused for their euphoric effects or to feel relaxed which often leads to addiction, dependence and crime.
” The Command successfully intercepted a total of 20 containers, with a combined duty paid value of #13, 573,430,630.00
” 1,195,400 bottles of codeine Syrup X 100ml each, 3,200,00 tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac X 50mg each, 3,500,000 tablets of Benzhexol X 5mg, 1,633 cartons of laboratory equipments, 2,612,400 by 5ml Analgin injection packages, 239,400 packages of diluent ampoules of atesunate injection, 399,700 packages of diluent ampoules of expired Aretemac injection.
“These medicines were imported from India, targeted at the Nigerian market. While being calculative at evading regulatory scrutiny the drugs were carefully snuggled using the tactics of concealing them under the disguise of regular imports of, 6, 720 pieces of chilly cutters, 192 cartons of bench vice, 30 pieces of ceiling fans, 479 pieces plumbing materials, other items include 6,048 pieces of blades, 1,200 pieces of hoes, 20 cartons of wall light, 40 bales of handbags, 39,780 pieces of machetes, 6 bales of used clothes, 1,200 pieces of hoes, 1,050 cartons of tomato paste and 5,250 gallons of Sahala vegetables oil of 25ltrs each.
” Pursuant to the Federal government’s resolution to ensure public health and safety, the officers dedication to duty, demonstration of remarkable vigilance and professionalism played a crucial role in successfully executing the interdictions” Babandede stated.
Meanwhile the new comptroller, Am Alkali, described Onne command as a familiar unit having served in other capacities within maritime space.
“Onne Area 11 Command is not new to me, I have been a member of the maritime family more than once, and I want to assure a smooth work relationship with all stakeholders.
“My agenda is clear, and it includes safety, revenue generation, and security of the country. I assure you that my doors are open for legitimate engagements”Alkali said.
News
Tinubu Orders Fresh Push To Crash Food Prices
President Bola Tinubu has ordered a Federal Executive Council committee to move swiftly on measures to further reduce food prices across the country.
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, disclosed this in Abuja, on Wednesday.
According to him, the directive focuses on ensuring safe passage of farm produce across transport routes to cut logistics costs.
“The President has given a matching order with a Federal Executive Council committee already handling it on how we are going to promote safe passage of agricultural foods and commodities across our various routes in the country,” Abdullahi said at a capacity-building workshop for Senate correspondents.
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has faced worsening food insecurity since the removal of fuel subsidy, high transport costs, and insecurity on major highways disrupted the movement of goods.
Despite government interventions, food remains largely unaffordable for millions.
The minister said the plan is tied to Tinubu’s broader vision of food sovereignty—beyond availability to ensure affordability, accessibility, and nutrition on a sustainable basis.
To back this up, he revealed that government is set to roll out a Farmer Soil Health Scheme to boost productivity and a revamped cooperative reform initiative to mobilise resources and empower rural farmers.
“Mr. President has shown tremendous interest in the cooperative sector as a veritable tool for resource mobilisation, for economic activity generation, and to improve the livelihood of members,” Abdullahi added.
The event, with the theme, “Parliamentary Reporting: Issues, Challenges and Responsibilities,” also featured Senate Media Committee Chairman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu; ex-presidential aide, Senator Ita Solomon Enang; and NILDS DG, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman.
News
Umahi Threatens Defaulting Contractors With EFCC Arrest
The Federal Government has warned contractors, including foreign firms, that any breach of regulations in road projects awarded to them may lead to arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, issued the warning during an inspection of the ongoing dualisation of the East-West Road (Section IIIA) from Eleme Junction to Onne Port Junction in Rivers State.
The section is being executed by Reynolds Construction Company (Nigeria) Limited.
Responding to questions from journalists, Umahi commended the quality of work on the project but expressed displeasure over the slow pace, stressing that the December completion deadline remains sacrosanct.
On the project, he said:“The quality of the work is excellent, but the pace of work is totally unacceptable. Let me make it very clear to the contractor that this project will neither be reviewed nor varied in price or claims.
“I’m sure we have issued over 10 warning letters to them. If they fail to comply with the completion deadline of December 15, we will not extend it.”
He added that the ministry had already put measures in place to enforce compliance
“The comptroller has negative certificates to issue, and I will recover the money from any of their other projects. All those letters are on record, and when the time comes, they will be invoked. Any contractor who refuses to abide by regulations will have the EFCC and ICPC to contend with,” he said.
Umahi further disclosed that the Federal Government had directed that road projects valued below N20bn would no longer be awarded to expatriate companies, in line with its “Nigeria First” policy aimed at strengthening indigenous capacity in the construction sector.
“This is part of the Nigeria First policy of the Federal Government. Henceforth, no expatriate firm will be awarded any project valued below N20bn. Such projects must go to indigenous companies, while expatriates focus on higher-value projects requiring more technical capacity,” he said.
The minister also noted that the Federal Ministry of Works had adopted a funding prioritisation framework to sustain road projects initially financed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.
He stressed that President Bola Tinubu had directed that none of such projects should be abandoned, adding that priority would be given to critical economic corridors.
Umahi also decried the indiscriminate parking of heavy-duty vehicles on highways, saying it was damaging the pavements of completed sections of the road.
He said letters would be sent to state governors and the Inspector-General of Police to enforce punitive measures against defaulters.
Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works in Rivers State, Mrs Enwereama Tarilade, said RCC had completed 15km of the right carriageway and commenced work on the left carriageway, with one kilometre already laid in Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement.
News
We’ll Support Federal University Environment And Technology – Ibas
The Rivers State Government says it will ensure the smooth and successful takeoff of the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), in Ogoniland.
This commitment was made yesterday by the Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), during a courtesy visit by the university’s Governing Council and Management team at the Government House, in Port Harcourt.
The high-level delegation was led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Professor Don Baridam and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chinedu Mmom.
In his address, Administrator Ibas warmly congratulated the pioneer council and management on their appointments, describing their task as both a recognition of individual accomplishment and a historic call to duty.
“This is not just a recognition of your personal achievements but also a call to history to shape an institution that will have a profound impact on Rivers State, the Niger Delta, and indeed our country,” he stated.
The Administrator commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of the specialized university in Ogoniland, describing the initiative as “timely and strategic.”
He emphasized that the university’s presence offers a critical opportunity to drive research, innovation, and community-focused solutions to the region’s pressing environmental and developmental challenges.
He further noted that the university’s core focus aligns perfectly with the priorities of his administration.“We consider this university not merely as another institution of higher learning but as a strategic partner in our collective effort to rebuild Rivers State under the ongoing state of emergency and beyond,” he affirmed.
Responding to specific requests presented by the delegation, Administrator Ibas assured the university of immediate support in critical areas essential for the its commencement.
These include the provision of operational vehicles, key facilities, and the completion of the access road to the campus, adding that other vital needs, such as perimeter fencing, refuse disposal, and the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy, would be addressed within the framework of the state’s broader infrastructure and support programmes.
To ensure swift action, the Administrator directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to work closely with the university’s Governing Council to prioritize the sequence of requests, particularly those tied to the commencement of academic activities in September 2025.
“Let me assure you that Rivers State Government will stand as a dependable partner to the Federal University of Environment and Technology. We see this university as part of our long-term investment in knowledge, innovation, and the future of our youths,” he emphasized.
In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Don Baridam, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and community development.
He disclosed that the Federal Government has directed the institution to formally commence its academic session in September 2025, adding that preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth take-off with adequate infrastructure and resources in place.
“Today’s meeting marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between the Rivers State Government and FUET, envisioned to establish the university as a premier hub for research, innovation, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta”, he said.