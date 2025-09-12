Customs Generates N476 Billion In 8 Months – Babandede

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Onne Area 2 generated the sum of N476 billion between January and August 2025.

The immediate past Comptroller of the area 2 Command, Mr Muhammad Babandede, stated this on Wednesday, while handing over to the new Comptroller Am Alkali, at the Onne Area 2 Command , Eleme, in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Babandede, who resumed at Onne command in May 2024, has now been promoted to the rank of an Assistant Comptroller of Customs and subsequently redeployed to Zone A, Lagos Command.

Recounting his achievements while in Onne, Babandede stated that before his redeployment, he had surpassed half his target for 2025.

“For this year, 2025, my target is N700 billion, as at the end of August, we had already generated N476 billion.

“This feat is a testament to hard work and dedication of officers and men” he said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Babandede thanked officers and sister agencies at the command for support during his tenure as the Comptroller.

He noted that the support paid off, resulting in high-level achievements under his watch.

“2024 was one of the best years concerning revenue generation.

“My revenue target last year was N618 billion, but we generated N639 billion.

“So far, more than N1.6 trillion has been generated under my leadership, my job was not limited to revenue generation, it also covered trade facilitation too.

“Commendable milestones in the area of trade promotion also topped our mandate as we confiscated 844 assorted rifles, 112,500 rounds of armunitions and over 77 million bottles of Tramadol syrup alongside several illicit, expired medicines and contrabands” he explained.

Babandede also commended the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), NAFDAC, and the DSS for their collaboration.

He also noted that the command during his tenure embarked on several projects for Cooperate Social Responsible to host community, orphanage homes, children as well as persons living with disabilities.

“In furtheranc of commitment to public health and safety, I am pleased to share a recent significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to combat illicit trade in medicine.

” Some people take illicit medicine for different reasons without a professional medical prescription.

” For example, codeine syrup and tramadol might be misused for their euphoric effects or to feel relaxed which often leads to addiction, dependence and crime.

” The Command successfully intercepted a total of 20 containers, with a combined duty paid value of #13, 573,430,630.00

” 1,195,400 bottles of codeine Syrup X 100ml each, 3,200,00 tablets of Really Extra Diclofenac X 50mg each, 3,500,000 tablets of Benzhexol X 5mg, 1,633 cartons of laboratory equipments, 2,612,400 by 5ml Analgin injection packages, 239,400 packages of diluent ampoules of atesunate injection, 399,700 packages of diluent ampoules of expired Aretemac injection.

“These medicines were imported from India, targeted at the Nigerian market. While being calculative at evading regulatory scrutiny the drugs were carefully snuggled using the tactics of concealing them under the disguise of regular imports of, 6, 720 pieces of chilly cutters, 192 cartons of bench vice, 30 pieces of ceiling fans, 479 pieces plumbing materials, other items include 6,048 pieces of blades, 1,200 pieces of hoes, 20 cartons of wall light, 40 bales of handbags, 39,780 pieces of machetes, 6 bales of used clothes, 1,200 pieces of hoes, 1,050 cartons of tomato paste and 5,250 gallons of Sahala vegetables oil of 25ltrs each.

” Pursuant to the Federal government’s resolution to ensure public health and safety, the officers dedication to duty, demonstration of remarkable vigilance and professionalism played a crucial role in successfully executing the interdictions” Babandede stated.

Meanwhile the new comptroller, Am Alkali, described Onne command as a familiar unit having served in other capacities within maritime space.

“Onne Area 11 Command is not new to me, I have been a member of the maritime family more than once, and I want to assure a smooth work relationship with all stakeholders.

“My agenda is clear, and it includes safety, revenue generation, and security of the country. I assure you that my doors are open for legitimate engagements”Alkali said.