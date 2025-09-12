2027: Jega Condemns Premature Campaigns, Blames Elected Officials 

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has said premature campaigns could be inimical to credible elections.

Prof. Jega submitted on Wednesday in his keynote presentation during the INEC’s Roundtable on ‘The Challenges of Premature Campaigns’ held in Abuja.

Prof. Jega who placed the blame of premature campaigns at the doorsteps of incumbent elected officials, maintained that it remained a serious aberration to the electoral process.

He said: “Premature election campaigns are basically campaigns done outside the legally defined period. They create an uneven playing field; disrespect and violate the law; they confer unfair advantages to parties/candidates who jumped the gun; they breed/entrench a culture of lawlessness and impunity; and they create political tensions; and they may even generate tensions and conflicts and undermine law and order.

“To protect the integrity of the electoral process, most electoral systems require campaigns to be conducted according to the rules and regulations provided in the electoral legal framework; with due respect to the calendar of the elections; respecting the right and freedom of other parties to organize and campaign and reach out to the voters; respecting the election managers and not interfering with the performance of their duties.

“Although the Nigerian electoral legal framework contains some provisions regulating election campaigns, as it provides for period of commencement and end of campaigns, regrettably, premature campaigning has remained inadequately regulated and has become increasingly widespread, characterised mainly by the display of posters featuring politicians, across political parties, but especially of incumbents, at both federal and state levels, literally ‘jumping the gun’, some two years before the official election/campaign period.

“Many, if not most of these, are what can be termed as “third-party” campaigns, ostensibly carried out by candidates’ support groups, with dubious financing, most likely in crass violation of campaign financing legislations. There are allegations that some parties/candidates sponsor these premature campaigns hiding behind dubious illegal “third parties”; thereby also breaching campaign finance laws.

“There is no doubt that, currently in Nigeria, the prevalence of premature campaigns raises serious challenges to the preparations and conduct of the 2027 elections, and therefore need to be sanitized urgently. It is being done quite brazenly especially by incumbent elected officials at all levels and tiers of government.”

The former Chairman of INEC who acknowledged the fact that the Nigerian 1999 Constitution (as amended) is silent on the issue of election campaigns and related matters urged the Commission to always seek clarification from political parties on any of its activities it has strong reservations about.

“Furthermore, Section 94(1) states that ‘for the purpose of this Act, the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day. While Section 95(1) states that ‘a candidate and his or her party shall campaign for the elections in accordance with such rules and regulations as may be determined by the Commission.’

“From these provisions, it is clear that jumping the gun is prohibited, and it would seem that the onus of regulating (and sanctioning?) campaigns is placed on INEC. The pertinent questions are: Is there a clear, unambiguous, definition of what constitute election campaign by INEC?

“What guidelines and rules has INEC determined and put in place, for the regulation of election campaigns, especially the premature (“third party”) campaigns? How robust are they? What gaps need to be addressed in good time before the 2027 elections.”

Prof. Jega maintained that Electoral Act made provisions for a specific timeline for commencement of campaigns and premature campaigning that violates the provisions.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by the Commissioner of Police, Elections Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Abayomi Shogunle, assured that the force will always perform its duty of enforcing laws including those that concern seamless conduct of elections.

“We as the law enforcement, we have a duty to enforce laws and then we need to ask ourselves again, what are the relevance of these laws to issues of security and development?

“The Nigerian police force will continue to enforce every law that has been duly passed by the Senate, House of Assembly, House of Representatives as well. And we will continue to do everything needed to be done to ensure that campaigns go on peacefully at any time, at anywhere it is taking place,” he said.