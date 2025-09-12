Politics
Why INEC Can’t Punish Politicians For Early Campaigns – Yakubu
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of INEC, spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at a stakeholders’ roundtable on premature political campaigns.
Prof. Yakubu said while section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits campaigns earlier than 150 days before polling, the law provides no sanction for such breaches.
“Quite correctly, Nigerians expect INEC, as registrar and regulator of political parties, to act in the face of the brazen breach of the law on early campaign. However, the major challenge for the commission is the law itself,” he said.
Prof. Yakubu explained that section 94(2) of the act only prescribes a fine of up to N500,000 for campaigns within 24 hours of polling day.
He said politicians and their supporters have continued to hold rallies, unveil billboards, and run media campaigns in violation of the legal framework.
“Around the country, we have seen outdoor advertising, media campaigns and even rallies promoting various political parties and candidates. These actions and activities undermine the commission’s ability to track campaign finance limits,” he said.
Prof. Yakubu added that the commission invited lawmakers, party leaders, civil society organisations, and regulators to the forum to seek solutions.
“As the national assembly is currently reviewing our electoral laws, the commission has also invited the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives committees on electoral matters. I am confident that they will give due consideration to actionable recommendations,” he said.
INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Electoral Institute, Mr Abdullahi Zuru, noted that early campaigns are one of the most worrying challenges of Nigeria’s democracy.
He said aspirants often use cultural festivals, religious events, billboards, branded vehicles and even social media influencers as fronts for premature campaigns.
“When aspirants or parties compete to dominate visibility long before the official campaign period, it distorts fairness and raises the cost of political competition,” Mr Zuru said.
He added that the trend distracts elected officials from governance, erodes public confidence in the electoral system, and fuels cynicism about the rule of law.
“We must refine the regulatory framework so that what constitutes premature or early campaigning is more clearly defined in today’s digital age,” he added.
Alleged Smear Campaign Against Yakubu, CSOs Demand Apology From Uzodimma
During a press conference held in Owerri, the coalition called the campaign a “dangerous and shameful display” designed to distract the public from the governor’s performance in office.
The CSOs directly linked the Greater Imo Initiative (GII) —the group that made the allegations on September 4, 2025—to Governor Uzodimma, describing the group as his “mouthpiece and attack dog.”
“Every word spoken against INEC was spoken on his behalf.
“By falsely alleging that Professor Yakubu has an alliance with Dr. Amadi to compromise the 2027 elections, Uzodimma has not only maligned a man of proven integrity but also assaulted the very foundation of our democracy”, said Dr Agbo Frederick, speaking for the coalition.
The coalition described Professor Yakubu as a “beacon of electoral professionalism” and called the attempt to soil his reputation “defamatory and a national security risk.”
They also defended Dr. Amadi, a “respected development scholar,” stating that the governor’s accusations were “laughable, desperate, and dangerous.”
The CSOs see the motive behind the campaign as an attempt to “silence the dissent, intimidate the opposition, and divert attention from the governor’s abysmal record in office.”
The coalition issued four key demands to Governor Uzodimma: An immediate retraction of the false and defamatory allegations against Professor Mahmood Yakubu and Dr. Chima Amadi.
- A public apology to both men within seven days, to be published in at least three national newspapers and broadcast on major television networks.
- An end to diversionary tactics and proxy propaganda.
- A renewed focus on governance, including addressing insecurity, unemployment, and poverty in Imo State.
The CSOs warned that failure to comply would force them to “review our position with a view to seeking legal redress from Governor Uzodimma for defamation, false accusation, and reckless endangerment of lives.”
“Governor Uzodimma must be reminded that he did not find himself in the seat of power to chase shadows.
“We call on all Nigerians to reject Uzodimma’s diversionary antics as they are nothing short of desperate plots by a government terrified of accountability”, the statement concluded.
Stopping Natasha’s Resumption Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC expressed concern that preventing the senator from resuming her legislative duties violates democratic principles and disenfranchises her constituents.
“The suspension, having been imposed by the Senate and not a court of law, has lapsed. Any further attempt to prevent her from resuming is therefore both illegal and morally indefensible,” Mallam Abdullahi said.
The party noted that denying Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan access to the chamber silences the voice of the people who elected her, adding that the withdrawal of her salary, aides, and office access during the suspension amounted to excessive punishment.
The ADC also criticised the Clerk of the National Assembly for declining to process her resumption on grounds that the matter was before the courts, arguing that the Clerk’s role was administrative, not judicial.
“Administrative caution must not translate into complicity. When the administrative machinery becomes hostage to political interests, the institution itself is diminished,” the party stated.
Highlighting that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan is one of only four women in the 109-member Senate, the ADC warned that the handling of the case sends a discouraging signal about gender inclusion in Nigerian politics.
“Any action that resembles gender intimidation of the few women in the Senate would only discourage women’s participation. Nigeria cannot claim to be a democracy while excluding half of its population from key decision-making spaces,” Mallam Abdullahi added.
The ADC insisted that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan be allowed to resume her seat immediately, stressing that the matter was about more than one individual.
“What is at stake here is not just one Senate seat, but the integrity of our democracy itself,” the party said.