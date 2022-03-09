NEPZA Promises Wider Corridor For Women Investors

A former President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr . Eugene Nweke, has withdrawn from the forthcoming governing council election of the Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).

Citing large scale compromise and rascality by state actors in charge of the electoral process, Nweke said “in the absence of professional and ethical integrity, diligence and sticking to the rules guiding an elitist professional body like the CRFFN, the inevitable result can only be hogwash”.

He said “the outcome of the election has been determined beforehand”.

Nweke, a former member of the governing council in a letter addressed to the Minister of Transport through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja, dated March 1 2022, lamented that a supposedly professional regulatory council election “has since been turned to a market union association election”.

He noted that based on intelligence report regardibg the activities of the CRFFN elections, on one han and the collusion of some of the committee members on the other hand, it has become imperative for him to withdraw temporarily from the race.

“Honorable Minister Sir, it is in view of the above findings and for the sake of preserving one’s professional integrity, that I wish not to entangle myself in an election marred with fundamental flaws and falling short of professional modesty and credibility.

“On this note, I hereby most humbly and temporarily withdraw from the electoral contest for the CRFFN Governing Council Membership Election 2022, pending such a time a credible professional regulatory governing council election will be contemplated for the advancement of freight forwarding profession in Nigeria”, the statement said in part.

Condemning what he described as a ploy to cause confusion through sponsored diversionary press statements, devised to divert attention from the alledged collusion, Nweke challenged the supervising ministry of transportation to challenge itself to deliver a credible council election.

“I insist that professional integrity, diligence and standard should be a watch word, but, with series of subtle threats and unwholesome plotting against me, may I unequivocally posit again that if purposeful and selfless service is our pursuit in this election, to serve in the CRFFN governing council is not a do or die affair.

“So far, I thank you for your attempt to discharge your leadership obligations, by giving direction of essential character to the CRFFN management when it matters most, especially on your insistence for the rule of law to prevail in the Governing Council Election.”

The CRFFN had fixed 8th of March for accreditation and screening of candidates ahead of the election across Abuja , Lagos and Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that the council through the fedteral Ministry of Transportation, recently approved participation of independent candidates against the earlier agreed associations for the forthcoming elections.

Analysts say the latest development is about the worst move so far undertaken by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.