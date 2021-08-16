Business
Nigeria Imports N3.32trn Goods From Asia In 2021 – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria imported goods worth N3.32 trillion from Asian countries in the first quarter of this year.
NBS said the import placed the region at the top of the list of Nigerian trade partners.
NBS also said Nigeria earned only N1.32 billion from exports to Asian countries, creating a trade deficit of over N3.3 trillion.
The Bureau breakdown shows Nigerians imported motorcycles worth N117.65 billion from India and China in the first quarter of this year.
The NBS foreign trade statistics showed that trade with Asia countries constituted 48.45 per cent of Nigeria’s total import trade of N6.85 trillion.
According to the NBS, Asia was followed by Europe with N2.47 trillion or 36.08 per cent, America with N827.8 billion or 12.08 per cent and Africa with N183.4 billion or 2.68 per cent.
Goods traded by Nigeria with countries in Oceania ranked the least among the country’s global trade partners, accounting for N48.5 billion or 0.71 per cent of total import trade.
Out of the value recorded for Africa, import from ECOWAS countries accounted for N20.8 billion.
Nigeria’s trade with Asian countries grew from N2.56 trillion to N3.32 trillion, quarter by quarter, indicating an increase of N760 billion.
A breakdown of Nigeria’s import trade with Asia in the first quarter of 2021 shows that Nigeria imported motorcycles worth N30.98 billion and N86.67 billion from India and China, respectively.
Nigeria spent N397 billion on antibiotics and machinery for manufacturing rubber and plastic imported from India, and N75.1 billion on “machines for voice” imported from China.
Other Asian countries Nigeria imported from in the period under review were Russia, Hong Kong and Malaysia.
Within the period, Nigeria exported products such as fermented cocoa beans, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, and lead ores to countries such as China, Japan, India and Malaysia.
“Top exported agricultural products were sesamum seeds exported mainly to China (valued at N23.1 billion), Japan (N8.3 billion) and Turkey (N3 billion).
”This was followed by good fermented cocoa beans exported to Malaysia (N5.5 billion),” the NBS said.
Oil & Energy
Centre Writes Buhari Over Licences For Repentant Artisanal Refiners
The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to issue modular refinery licenses to repentant artisanal refiners, who have formed and registered themselves into co-operative societies, in order to dissuade them from returning to the creeks.
YEAC in an open letter to the President, recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, (then Acting President) in 2017 had assured of the establishment of modular refineries for youths involved in artisanal crude oil refining in the Niger Delta, as a way of curbing oil theft, vandalism and environmental pollution in the country.
Executive Director of YEAC, Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, also recalled that the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, had also directed artisanal crude oil refiners to register and form into co-operative societies, for the easy issuance of modular refinery licenses.
Fyneface, who is also the National Facilitator, Project with Artisanal Crude Oil Refiners for Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta, said as a result, the group has commenced the process of registering artisanal refiners for the formation of co-operative aocieties for modular refineries, since 2019.
He spoke at the inauguration and presentation of three cooperative societies in Delta State to the Federal Government, namely, Delta North Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd, Delta Central Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd, and Delta South Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd.
Advocacy Centre also announced that the group was on the move to inaugurate more modular refinery co-operative societies in other Niger Delta States.
“It is against these brief backgrounds that we write you this open letter to formally present to you, three Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Societies of artisanal crude oil refiners in Delta State for you to issue them Modular Refinery Licenses as promised.
“They are; Delta North Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd with Christian Obokana (08033938770) as President; Delta Central Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd with Cyril Oghenevwede (08032364268) as President and Delta South Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society Ltd, with Clever Donokoromor (07065439069) as President.
“These three co-operative societies are also today collectively inaugurated as the pioneer members of “Delta State Association of Modular Refinery Multi-Purpose Co-operative Societies” with Clever Donokoromor as the Chairman.
“These are the authentic platforms of the real artisanal crude oil refiners who have stopped and embraced your policy on Modular Refineries as alternative means of livelihood in Delta State. In the days ahead, we will inaugurate and also present to you, Modular Refinery Co-operative Societies in other Niger Delta States.”
Again, the Advocacy Centre appealed to the Federal Government to established a scheme similar to PAGMI, to polish and streamlined artisanal refiners just like it was obtainable with artisanal gold miners in the North.
“While thanking you for taking this bold step to address issues around youths and artisanal crude oil refining in the Niger Delta through modular refineries, it is our recommendation that you speed-up the process and also kindly consider and establish a “Presidential Artisanal Crude Oil Refining Development Initiative (PACORDI)” for artisanal crude oil refiners in the Niger Delta, similar to the “Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI)” in parts of the North and Western Nigeria.
“We look forward to having you issue Modular Refinery Licenses to these Co-operative Societies so that they do not cite Government unseriousness and return to the creeks to cause more damage to oil facilities and our fragile environment.
“On our part as an organization, we will continue partnering with your government to address this and related issues in the Niger Delta and strengthen our facilitation of international development partners to co-fund the Modular Refinery projects for artisanal crude oil refiners in the Niger Delta.”
Oil & Energy
Group Urges Journalists To Report Oil Spills, Pollution With Data
A group known as Media Awareness and Justice Initiative, MAJI, has tasked journalists working in the Niger Delta to make use of data, while reporting issues like oil spills, gas flaring and other environmental issues in the region.
The group explained that technology and innovative analysis have made data an essential ingredient in reporting and authenticating news stories bothering on the environment.
Programme Officer of MAJI, Mr Ikechukwu Ahaka, disclosed this while speaking at a capacity building workshop training on using data participatory media tools for environmental reporting, organised by the group for newsmen.
Ahaka also said that the NGO has recruited and trained volunteers to monitor and collect data from oil communities during pollution incidents, under a project called Data Casting Biodiversity, which was funded by the French Embassy.
MAJI explained that the data would be analysed and presented to media practitioners to make their stories more comprehensive.
He also urged journalists in the region to utilise the database on oil spill incidents in the country, which he said has been packaged by the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA.
“Data has become the new oil and data has become so essential an ingredient in environmental reporting and we observed that the available data is not inserted in the reportage of Niger Delta environment.
“We put this session together to see how environment reports from the Niger Delta could be data driven, as data gives credibility and authenticity to stories because they are empirical.”
Oil & Energy
Oil Spills: Court Orders Shell To Pay Ogoni Communities N45.9bn
The Federal High Court last Wednesday gave the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, SPDC, 21 days to pay N45.9 billion to the people of Ogoni in Rivers State.
Recall that the people of Ogoni have over the years instituted different suits and demanded compensation in various courts, both in Nigeria and in Europe, against the Royal Dutch Shell and SPDC, over environmental pollution and degradation, caused by the oil firm in Ogoniland.
The compensation sum is a cost awarded against the Dutch oil firm several years ago for oil spillage in Ogoniland.
Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in his ruling, particularly ordered that the money must be paid within 21 days to the bank account of the Counsel to the people of Ogoni.
Counsel to Shell, Aham Ejelamo, in his submission, informed the court that his client (Shell) had agreed to make the payment.
Ejelamo, however, proposed that the money be paid through the Registrar of the court in a bank account about to be opened for the purpose.
But Justice Mohammed ruled against the request and ordered that the payment be made within the period given through the account of the lawyer to the Ogoni people, Lucius Nwosu.
Mohammed explained that this was in line with the decision of both the High Court and the Supreme Court.
