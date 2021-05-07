Politics
PDP Releases Guidelines For Lagos LG Polls
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has released guidelines for aspirants contesting on its platform for Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in July 24 Local Government election in the state.
This is contained in a statement issued by the PDP Chairman in Lagos, Adedeji Doherty , yesterday.
He said the party has set up a 10-member Election Committee headed by Mr Setonji Koshedo and an 11-member screening committee headed by a legal practitioner, Folake Philips.
Doherty said the party will begin sales of nomination forms on May 7 (today) and close on May 14, while May 18 is the last day for the submission of nomination forms.
Doherty said the party’s screening of chairmanship and councillorship aspirants would hold on May 20, while all appeals arising from the screening would be heard on May 21.
The chairman said that May 25 had been scheduled for ward congresses/councillorship primaries, while appeals arising from the congresses would be heard on May 26.
He said that May 28 has been scheduled for Local Government congresses/chairmanship primaries, while appeals arising from the congresses would be heard on May 29.
He said the submission of names of candidates to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) would be on May 31.
According to him, a male chairmanship aspirant would pay a sum of N150,000 comprising N100,000 for LASIEC form, N30,000 for the Expression of Interest Form and N20,000 for Nomination form.
He said that a male vice-chairmanship would pay a sum of N100,000 comprising N50,000 for LASIEC form, N30,000 for the Expression of Interest Form and N20,000 for Nomination form.
The chairman added that a male councillorship aspirant would pay a sum of N50,000 comprising N30,000 for LASIEC form, N10,000 for the Expression of Interest Form and N10,000 for Nomination form.
Doherty said that a female chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councillorship aspirant would only pay a sum of N25,000, N20,000 and 15,000 respectively for the Nomination forms.
The chairman said that payments for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms would be made by all male aspirants for posts of chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors.
He noted that only those who came out tops at the respective primaries would go ahead to make payments for the LASIEC forms.
Doherty, said all female aspirants in line with LASIEC directives, would only be making payments for Expression of Interest forms for whatever posts they intended vying for.
He said all aspirants are expected to present the receipt of payment or any verifiable evidence of payment of fees upon collection of nomination forms from their local government area chairmen/chairperson.
The Tide source reports that LASIEC rolled out timetable and guidelines to political parties for the conduct of the election in the state.
It will be recalled that on May 3, the All Progressives Congress also released guidelines for its aspirants.
Politics
LG Poll: PDP’s Victory Thanksgiving And …
Last Sunday the highest level of leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State led its victorious team of chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the just concluded local government elections in the state to a special thanksgiving service in recognition of God’s benevolence to the party and its membership.
Held at the St. Patrick Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, the occasion had in attendance the crème de la crème of the party in the state with the Governor himself leading the throng, being represented by the Deputy Governor and ably supported by the state party Chairman.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Nyesom Wike, who is also the leader of the party in the state, represented by his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo expressed gratitude to Go for the outcome of April 17, local council chairmanship and councillorship polls in which the PDP emerged victorious in all 23 local governments executive and more than 300 legislative positions contested for.
“It is not by our power, it is not by our strength, it is not by our making but by the Holy Spirit,” he said, adding: “That is what God has ordained for Rivers State”. He emphasized that Rivers State is a PDP State and would remain so.
In addition to the electoral triumph, the Rivers State Chief Executive said the PDP organised the thanksgiving in appreciation of God’s intervention that ensured a peaceful and crisis-free exercise, against the wishes of detractors and those who do not mean well for the party and the state.
Delivering his sermon on the occasion, the Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta North of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, entreated the local government chairmen-elect to work to improve the pitiable lot of the people they have secured the mandate to oversee their affairs.
Reading from the Bible book of Proverbs chapter 19 and verse 17 which says: “He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the Lord; and that which he hath given will He pay him again,” Bishop- Ihunwo charged the local councils’ chief executives-elect to create an enabling environment that will reduce poverty in the local communities, noting that the socio-economic circumstances of the people at the rural areas are desperate and in dire need of urgent spirited rescue efforts.
Charging them to see themselves as privileged persons, the clergy urged the soon-to-be-sworn-in chairman of local government areas to render selfless service to the people, warning that selfishness and greedy tendencies in leadership will only take God’s favour away from them. He said only by investing in the people with the sole purpose of lifting them from their present squalid conditions would they (the political leaders) attract and enjoy the kindness and benevolence of God as well.
There is a school of thought which believes that it is superfluous to plead and preach to people who had humbly requested and have been graciously granted the mandate to perform the same task and provided with all the enabling tools. In the thinking of this group of people, the local government chairmen, and indeed all other heads of government all levels are not to dispense favours according to the dictate of their whims and caprices but to judiciously administer the resources of the people for their (the people) benefit under oath.
The job of a local government chairman therefore is much like any other paid employment where persons interested in the job indicate that interest through application, go through screening and are engaged based on impression made and trust built that the job will be done to the satisfaction of the employer under agreed terms and conditions. Often, as long as the employer meets their own part of the bargain, sanctions await the employee if they fall below par in service delivery or take undue advantage of their employment or engage in practices that are detrimental to the employer and their interest.
Simply put, the relationship between the government and the people is a contractual one with obligations to meet and not without consequences if any one defaults or fails in keeping their own part of the terms of the contract. Strictly speaking, therefore, nobody begs or pleads with a contractor to perform their job for which they are paid because they are aware that actions could be taken against them in the event that they don’t deliver on promise or they could be rewarded with more jobs if they prove faithful and worthy.
Perhaps, it is against this understanding that the leader of the PDP in the State, Gov Nyesom Wike has been crying himself hoarse in appealing to the standard bearers of the party at the local government level to emulate his performance at the state level as they prepare to go into office.
Admonishing the chairmen-elect when he received them on a ‘thank you’ visit in his office, Gov. Wike told them not to abuse the opportunity they have been given to serve their people and also avoid the pitfall of helping themselves to the commonwealth of the people.
“Contribute your quota. Make your mark and create impact. Improve on the lives of the people. If God has given you the opportunity, don’t abuse it”, he warned them, while reminding them the chance exists for them to be called to higher service if they discharge themselves creditably in the opportunity they already have.
As part of tips to guide them for a successful outing, the governor, who himself was a two-term Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area before becoming a Minister of the Federal Republic, advised them to relate closely with the people, identify with their challenges and proffer solutions to them.
“It is a shame that you’ll serve for three or six years and you don’t have any project executed. You may claim you pay salaries. You have to pay salary, of course, but also be concerned about what legacy to leave behind and what you can be remembered for”, he emphasized and asked them to “show how you can enhance the chances of the party in your areas and make it popular. We are doing something at the state level, so do something too”.
Rivers State is a PDP State and that has been established and demonstrated for as long as the present democratic experience has lasted in Nigeria but the chances of the party cannot be enhanced if the incoming council administrators do not consciously and aggressively do something to change the prevailing state of affairs that is characterised by indolence and absenteeism.
The state party hierarchy must therefore, set benchmarks of performance and establish mechanisms to constantly monitor and evaluate the performances of the members the party has worked so hard to bring to power. There needs to be regular engagement between and among the party and the elected officials where situations will be reviewed, notes compared, challenges ex-rayed, solutions proferred and resolutions reached to strengthen the party through quality service delivery to the people.
It will not be too much for the party to insist that local government chairmen elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State take full time residence in their local government areas while they only pay visits to the state capital. In the alternative, the chairmen should be made to undertake to be going to their offices at the council headquarters at least three times in a week. The party should also insist on having monthly progress report from the councils. The era when LGA chairmen behaved like emperors without being accountable to anyone must be consigned to the past while a new dawn of purposeful, transparent, accountable and responsible and responsive epoch must be birthed.
It is good and commendable that the PDP is thanking God for the favours He has bestowed on the party by the victory He has wrought for it but God will accept the thanksgiving and do more for the party if the party translates the victory into effective positive change in the lives of the people.
By: Opaka Dokubo
Politics
Monarch Proffers Solution To Political Instability
The paramount ruler of Rumuevu-Olu communmity, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Eze Chris Akani, has made suggestions towards addressing the problems of political instability and insecurity plaguing the Nigeria.
The traditional ruler who stated this during an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, noted that the solution to Nigeria’s problem, “is not dismemberment or a separatist agenda, but good governance and adherence to the principles of justice and equity in, the distribution of the nations common wealth.”
The royal father attributed the growing spate of political instability and insecurity in the country to the failure of the government to live up to its statutory responsibility of protecting the lives of the citizens of the country.
He decried a situation where Nigerian universities that were once bastions of knowledge and attracted foreign patronage are now dens where kidnappers reap incautiously by using students as bargain tools to make money.
He said, “ It’s regrettable that no one has been apprehended and prosecuted by the Federal Government despite the huge resources committed to fighting insecurity, this is not a good testimony on the part of Federal Government in the delivery of its fundamental obligations to protect the lives of Nigerians, people are being slaughtered daily in different parts of the country like goats.”
Eze Akani who commended the Rivers State Governor, Barr Nyesom Wike, for the imposition of curfew in the state as part of measures to check the activities of infiltrators and other agents of destabilisation in the state, called for collective action and extra vigilance in Rumuevu- Olu community and Rivers State at large to keep Rivers State safe.
He urged traditional rulers in Rivers State to key into the security policies of the Rivers State Government and be proactive in monitoring suspicious movements in their respective domains.
By: Taneh Beemene
Politics
Senate Meets Behind Closed Doors With Security Chiefs
Senate, at plenary yesterday, went into closed door session with some heads of security agencies in the country.
The closed session followed the invitation of the security chiefs by the Senate as a result of the rising insecurity situation in the country.
The Tide source reports that the Service Chiefs that were present at the meeting include, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen Attahiru Ibrahim, and the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba.
Also in attendance were the Directors – General, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Maj.-Gen Samuel Adebayo, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, and Department of State Services (DSS),Yusuf Magaji Bichi.
President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while welcoming the Service Chiefs said their invitation was in pursuant to the resolution of the Senate to brief it on the security situation in the country.
He assured the officials that the Senate and indeed the National Assembly would remain a partner in progress with them.
The Senate President commended them for their resilience in tackling the security challenges across the country, adding that some personnel had lost their lives in the process.
Lawan said the officials had been doing their best with the resources at their disposal.
He urged the personnel to trust the Senate by providing information on what they thought would be helpful to the parliament to help the Armed Forces perform better.
According to him, the Armed Forces is yet to achieve its optimum performance, this, Lawan attributed to inadequate resources.
He expressed the hope that the interaction would produce better ways of providing necessary resources for the security agencies to continue to fight insecurity, protect lives and properties of citizens and create the environment for the economy to thrive.
This, he said would make Nigeria to be a hub for investments and provide employment for the teeming youth.
Meanwhile, more security agents had been deployed to the National Assembly to beef up security.
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Monarch Proffers Solution To Political Instability
- Business3 days ago
Banks’ Directors Back CBN’s Action On First Bank
- Business3 days ago
Nigeria Loses $70m To Illegal Fishing – Reps
- Business3 days ago
Stop Building Expensive Estates With Workers’ Money, NLC Tells Fmbn
- Politics3 days ago
Senate Meets Behind Closed Doors With Security Chiefs
- Editorial3 days ago
Edo 2020: A Post Mortem
- Entertainment3 days ago
Music Veteran, Sir Shina Peters Ordained Bishop
- Opinion3 days ago
Nigeria’s Untapped Talents