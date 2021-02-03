80 Players Set For Gov Abdulrazaq Chess Open

Kwara United striker, Michael Ohanu, has revealed that the Ilorin-based side are being driven by the players’ collective desire to succeed and this has been the secret for the Harmony Boys who have lost just once in their opening seven Premier League games and sit 6th on the Premier league table.

Ohanu speaking in a chat with Tidesport source said the team is, however, not getting carried away yet because of their awareness of what a league season is all about and how quickly things can change. He added that there was a sense of belief that playing for a spot on the continent was not beyond the team.

“It’s something that we decide on our own and it is the determination that we can do it and nothing was there and we make sure that we push ahead and we have been training hard. We have to put our head together. We need to prepare very well ahead of any game that we are playing and we are planning to get a continental ticket this season.”