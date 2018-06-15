Dickson Tasks FG On $22bn Brass LNG, Refinery Projects

Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fast- track the implementation of the $3.5 billion Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and refinery projects.

The governor also called on the President to urgently address all bottlenecks militating against the commencement of work on the Brass LNG and the refinery projects.

The governor, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yenagoa, said the call had become imperative in view of what he described as unacceptable lack of federal projects in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Ottah-Agbo, quoted the governor as saying that the take-off and eventual utilisation of the two projects would not only give the Ijaw people a sense of belonging but also expand the revenue base of the country.

He decried the backwardness of the Ijaw ethnic nationality in terms of development and urged the Federal Government as well as multinational corporations to partner the state government in tackling the yawning infrastructural deficit in the area.

According to him, his administration has been working so hard with lean resources to single-handedly fund development projects such as construction of major roads and bridges, schools and health institutions.

Recall that the House of Representatives, had two weeks ago, resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to probe the implementation of $22 billion Brass LNG project alleged to have been poorly managed.