WKU Holds Seminar For Judges, Referees In PH

World Kickboxing Union (WKU) in conjunction with Rivers State Kickboxing Association (RKA) at the weekend organised a two day seminar for referees and judges of the union in Port Harcourt.

The seminar is organised to groom and prepare referees and judges in Nigeria, for the forthcoming National Open Championship.

This was made known by the president of the union in Nigeria, Nizar Taleb, while delivering lectures during the seminar, at the Basket Ball Court Bende / Niger Street Old Port Harcourt Township.

According to Taleb, who is also the Nigeria’s sole representatives at the world body, the seminar is further to certificate kickboxers and ensure that young fighters know the rules, conduct and functions of the ring.

“Our major aim to hold this seminar for judges and referees is to ensure that they are abreast with the new rules, to enable them participate fully during the forthcoming Open National Championship in August this year.

The union will also train children from ages seven to 15 to enable them develop perfect skills”, Taleb said.

He pointed out that the union would constantly train judges, coaches and fighters to enhance and promote kickboxing in the state.

Speaking at the occasion the head coach of Rivers State Kickboxing Association, Roland Agamaye said the target of the association in the state was to train future generation fighters and to sustain what their past heroes left behind.

Agamaye said that the collaboration with world body and the State Kickboxing Association had been in existence since the inception of kickboxing in Nigeria.

“Training the fighters to become professionals is a dream we must fulfill in this nation to sustain the vision of our past heroes.” Agamaye said.

Etengo Dimkpa