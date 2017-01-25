Commissioner Tasks Staff On Efficiency

The Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Chinyere Igwe has given a charge to staff of the Ministry to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

Igwe gave the charge at an event organised by the ministry, in Port Harcourt, to welcome the staff back to work after the Christmas and New Year festivities, last week.

The commissioner charged them to ensure quality service delivery, which he explained would stand them out in the scheme of things.

He urged them to perform their duties with respect for one another and in line with laid down rules and regulations so as to achieve set goals, while thanking God for the level of success the ministry achieved last year and for the security of lives of the staff in the course of the discharge of their duties.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry,Dirokweni Amiofori, charged the Urban Guards on loyalty and decorum in the discharge of their duties, saying that the nature of their duty exposed them to grave dangers.

He told them to be sincere and committed to their duties and thanked God also that no casualties were recorded in the course of last year, while carrying out their duties.

Also speaking, the Director, Development Control of the ministry, Mina Aprioku, while giving a vote of thanks, appreciated the commissioner and permanent secretary and pledged the unreserved support of the staff to give the ministry a pride of place.