Police, Youth Leader Trade Claims Over Shooting In Khana

The Rivers State Police Command has refuted allegations circulating on social media that its operatives shot a motorcycle rider in Khana Local Government Area, describing the claim as false and misleading.

The Command insisted that no such incident occurred during enforcement of the State’s restriction on night-time motorcycle operations, noting that its personnel acted within the confines of the law.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Blessing Agabe, stated that officers attached to Bori Division did not discharge firearms at any rider.

According to her, reports from the Divisional Police Officer indicated that while some violators of the restriction were apprehended, others fled the scene without any confrontation involving the use of weapons.

The police spokesperson emphasized that the operation was routine and aimed strictly at enforcing compliance with government directives on public safety.

However, the police position contradicted with claims made by a youth leader in Khana, Mr. Akanto Asogho, who alleged that a motorcycle rider was shot during the enforcement exercise.

In a Facebook post last Friday morning, Asogho cautioned law enforcement officers to exercise restraint while carrying out their duties, especially in tense situations involving civilians.

He noted that although residents must comply with government regulations, security operatives should adopt humane approaches in dealing with members of the public.

Asogho further claimed that the alleged victim, identified as Mr. Lekue, a welder, was shot while returning from work and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Bori.

He referenced a recent stakeholders’ meeting involving the local council, police authorities and motorcycle operators, where security agencies were reportedly urged to act with civility during enforcement operations.

The conflicting accounts have generated concern among residents, with calls for clarity and possible independent verification of the incident to prevent escalation of tension in the area.

Observers say the situation underscores the need for improved communication between security agencies and communities, particularly in enforcing policies that directly affect livelihoods and daily movement.

By: King Onunwor