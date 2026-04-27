Army Seizes N250m Stolen Crude Oil, Diesel …… Arrests Nine In N’Delta

The Nigerian Army said its operatives have destroyed 10 illegal refining sites and arrested nine suspected oil thieves in different parts of the Niger Delta region.

The Army also said 130,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 26,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, worth N250 million, were confiscated.

The Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to Danjuma, the feat was achieved during nearly one month of operations conducted by the Army in collaboration with other security agencies in four states of the region, namely Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa.

He said the troops “have continued to dominate the Niger Delta region operational landscape, recording significant operational successes.”

The statement reads, “The operations, conducted from April 1–26, 2026, across the region, led to the arrest of nine suspected oil thieves, the deactivation of 10 illegal refining sites, and the confiscation of over 130,000 litres of stolen crude oil, as well as over 26,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). Several equipment used for oil theft were also destroyed.

“The confiscated products are worth over Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (?250,000,000.00).”

Danjuma said in Rivers State, several operations were conducted in the creeks, rivulets and hinterland.

“Accordingly, in a swift response to credible intelligence, troops intercepted an abandoned truck with registration number KMC 310 ZV Kano at Ukpeye Community, along the East-West Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

“The truck was discovered to have been loaded with 45,000 litres of stolen products. Similarly, at Orashi National Forest in Ahoada West LGA, a massive reservoir filled with over 35,000 litres of stolen crude oil was uncovered.

“Additionally, another reservoir containing over 26,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was uncovered, with several galvanised pipes used for siphoning the products destroyed.

“At Ebocha, Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (also in Rivers State), troops confiscated 266 sacks filled with 17,760 litres of stolen products. Relatedly, at Abessa Forest, also in Ahoada West LGA, troops discovered four drum ovens and 50 sacks containing over 3,000 litres of crude oil, while two identified waste pits were destroyed.

“Around Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, troops discovered 30 sacks containing over 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil,” he said.

The statement continued, “In Delta State, around Obazogbe Community in Ethiope LGA, troops uncovered a tapping point with a dugout storage pit located 500 metres away, filled with over 2,700 litres of stolen products.

“In Akwa Ibom State, troops uncovered 45 bags containing a 1,350-litre stockpile of illegally refined AGO at Ikot Ekpene LGA. The suspected oil thieves abandoned the stolen products and fled the area. Troops have also effectively dominated Bayelsa State, denying oil thieves freedom of action.”

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, commended the troops for their resilience.

Emekah further charged them to sustain the operational tempo against economic saboteurs and associated crimes across the Niger Delta region.