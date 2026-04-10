NPF Disburses ?21.68m  To Fallen Heros’ Families …Reinforce Welfare Commitment 

Nigeria Police Force has disbursed a total of ?21,678,120 to the deceased police officers families in Rivers State as part of ongoing welfare interventions by the force.

The gesture formed a major highlight of the activities marking the 2026 National Police Day celebration in the state, underscoring renewed institutional focus on personnel welfare and post-service support systems.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, who presided over the cheque presentation ceremony, said the initiative reflects the Force’s commitment to honouring officers who paid the ultimate price in their line of duty.

He explained that the financial support is designed to cushion the economic burden faced by bereaved families, while also reinforcing confidence among serving personnel about the Force’s long-term welfare structure.

Adepoju conveyed the sympathy of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to the beneficiaries, noting that the sacrifices of fallen officers remain invaluable to national security and public safety.

The police boss further stressed that sustained welfare interventions are critical to boosting morale, enhancing productivity, and strengthening institutional loyalty within the Force.

He reiterated that the welfare scheme aligns with broader reforms aimed at repositioning the Nigeria Police Force as a responsive and people-oriented institution.

Beneficiaries of the cheques commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for prioritising the welfare of officers and their families through consistent and impactful interventions.

They described the initiative as timely and compassionate, noting that it would go a long way in alleviating financial pressures arising from the loss of their loved ones.

The families also acknowledged ongoing reforms under the current police leadership, which they said have strengthened trust, improved service delivery, and enhanced the overall image of the Force.

The Rivers State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining similar initiatives as part of efforts to uphold the dignity, sacrifice, and legacy of officers who served the nation with distinction.