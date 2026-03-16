Wema Bank Admits 10 Startups into Hackaholics 2026

Wema Bank has admitted 10 Nigerian startups into the 2026 edition of its Hackaholics Accelerator Programme as part of efforts to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business growth in the country.

The 10 cohort selected startups for the 2026 edition such as; Farmslate, Ploy, Stocmed, Feest , Varsityscape, MamaAlert, Sane, Cyclex, Kieva and Loocomo were drawn from the top performing finalists of Hackaholics 6.0.

The Hackaholics Accelerator, a selective growth programme under the bank’s Hackaholics platform, is designed to help promising startups reinforce their business foundations while preparing them for scalable growth and investment readiness.

Wema Bank said the programme represents a strategic expansion of its support for innovators, moving beyond ideation and competition to hands-on startup development after six years of driving innovation through the Hackaholics initiative.

According to Wema bank, the accelerator provides founders with structured mentorship, industry guidance and access to networks required to transform innovative ideas into viable and scalable businesses.

Speaking at the programme, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni, said the accelerator demonstrates the bank’s commitment to supporting founders beyond the early stages of innovation.

He noted that Hackaholics has evolved from a competition into a platform that showcases Nigeria’s entrepreneurial potential and technological creativity. Where he explain that the second edition of the accelerator focuses on helping founders transition from ideation to building sustainable business capable of long trem projects .

“Over the past six years, Hackaholics has grown into more than a competition; it has become a platform that reveals the depth of innovation and entrepreneurial potential that exists across Nigeria,”Oseni said.

Oseni stressed that the startups selected are representing some of the most promising solutions emerging from the Hackaholics ecosystem, and the back remain committed to helping them refine their business models, strengthen their operational foundations, and scale their impact.

Also speaking at the program , Wema Bank’s Chief Transformation Officer,Mr. Babatunde Mumuni, said the accelerator would guide founders through a structured process aimed at strengthening their operations and positioning them for sustainable growth.

As part of the programme, startups founders will participate in intensive training sessions facilitated by industry experts across key areas of business growth. Facilitators include Wema Bank executives such as Chief Transformation Officer, Babatunde Mumuni; Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, Femi Akinfolarin; Head of Data Transformation, Olamide Jolaoso; and Team Lead, Corporate Social Investment, Oluwatoyin Adetunji. While External facilitators include Managing Director of Impact Hub Lagos, Idowu Akinde; Managing Director of B4B Partners, Napa Onwusa; startup advisor and scout, Onaopemipo Dara; Google for Startups mentor, Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa; Head of Growth at Africhange, Tega Ogigirigi; and startup advisor and mentor, Ademola Adewuyi.

The Hackaholics Accelerator is also supported by Wema Bank’s broader innovation ecosystem, including IDEAx Labs, the bank’s innovation and venture platform, and its corporate venture programme focused on enabling startup growth through partnerships, infrastructure and access to capital.

Since its launch in 2019, Hackaholics has grown into one of Nigeria’s leading youth innovation platforms, attracting more than 15,000 applicants and supporting hundreds of digital solutions across multiple sectors.

Through the initiative, Wema Bank said it has disbursed more than $400,000 in funding to young innovators and startup founders nationwide.

Previous participants such as Feegor, Myitura and Bunce have emerged from earlier editions of the programme, highlighting the accelerator’s focus on nurturing growth-ready companies. Meanwhile the 2026 edition builds on this progress by supporting startups as they transition from innovation to sustainable business growth.